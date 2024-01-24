#Sales #55inch #OLED #good #chance #bargain

Good deal news Sales: a 55-inch LG OLED TV below €1000, there’s a good chance it’s a bargain

Published on 01/24/2024 at 07:55

The LG OLED B3 has further lowered its price, and is now well below €1000. If you are looking for a good value for money TV, take a look at this offer.

The LG B3 is even cheaper on Rue du Commerce

“A TV” or “a TV”? This is the big debate, but where there is not too much debate is on the interest of this offer on the recent LG OLED B3, the entry-level OLED model from the South Korean brand. Rue du Commerce is the site you need when you are looking for an inexpensive television. The gems in television are often there, and for good reason.

€929 is the price of the LG OLED B3, which has lost a few dozen euros in a few days. The sales are in full swing and if you are looking for a 55-inch, 4K, OLED model from a recognized brand, this one is clearly an interesting choice.

The OLED that suits the greatest number of people

The G3 and C3 models are undoubtedly among the most popular in the OLED range, both manufactured by LG. However, their high cost prompted the brand to launch the B3 model – a more economical option, but still offering highly competitive specifications. The B3 remains equipped with an OLED panel offering breathtaking colorimetry and very good color rendering. It also has the 6th generation Alpha 7 processor, a very efficient component, capable of converting all content on the fly. Furthermore, it supports HDR, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision IQ.

LG is not ignoring gaming either. Because yes, being in 4K is not everything, and you need very specific characteristics to please players. The frame rate of 100 Hz is an excellent start, especially because this standard is somewhat spanked: in fact, even though we see 100 Hz, the panel can go up to 120 Hz, as much as current consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X are capable of.

To this, we add compatibility with the VRR and le G-Sync and FreeSync. So, whether you connect a PC or a console, no problem, you will have the best possible quality, by connecting to an HDMI 2.1 port of course! If the prices of the B4 are indeed several hundred euros lower than those of the C4, it could well be that this model is the one that offers the best value for money of the year.

See the 55-inch LG B3 television at €929 at Rue du Commerce

