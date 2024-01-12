Sales of the cheapest Volkswagen Passat have begun ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Sales #cheapest #Volkswagen #Passat #begun #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

In Germany, the Volkswagen company started selling the new generation Volkswagen Passat Variant station wagon in a new basic configuration. This is the cheapest version of the new Passat.

The new generation Volkswagen Passat was officially presented in September 2023 at the Munich Motor Show. This is the ninth generation of one of the company’s bestsellers, named Passat.

We will remind you that the new Passat is offered to buyers only in the wagon body. But the Skoda Superb, with which the Passat of the ninth generation has a lot in common, has two versions of the body – a liftback and a station wagon.

It should also be noted that the creation of the new Passat for the first time was not undertaken by Volkswagen, but by Skoda. The Czech automaker created the new Passat at the same time as the new, fourth-generation Superb.

The ninth generation Volkswagen Passat is built on the MQB Evo platform. Its length is 4,917 mm, width – 1,852 mm, and wheelbase – 2,841 mm. That is, it is slightly larger than the eighth-generation model.

The volume of the trunk is 690 liters, and with the rear seats folded – 1,920 liters. The new Passat Variant has a more spacious interior and a more spacious trunk than the previous generation model.

At the end of 2023, the prices for the new Passat station wagon in Germany were announced. It was said that in the standard configuration it will cost from 44,995 euros. But now there is a new basic version and it costs less – 39,995 euros.

Also Read:  How many times should we clean the bathroom in a week to avoid disasters (even in the bill)

New standard equipment includes Pure White body color, 16-inch wheels with 215/60 tires, leather multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function, front and rear parking sensors with camera.

But an infotainment system with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a traffic sign recognition system, an automatic emergency braking system, blind spot monitoring, a rain sensor and air conditioning are available as an option at an additional cost.

Under the hood is a four-cylinder 1.5 eTSI petrol engine with a power of 110 kW with a mild hybrid system that works together with a seven-speed “automatic” with a dual clutch. But in the new basic configuration there is no diesel engine 2.0 TDI with a power of 110 kW. The diesel is available in the more expensive configurations.

Place a rating:





3.3

Rating 3.3 out of 6 votes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Sad news from the Russian tourist who got lost in Antalya! Notable detail at the scene
Sad news from the Russian tourist who got lost in Antalya! Notable detail at the scene
Posted on
Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO
Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO
Posted on
The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended
The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended
Posted on
Pembrolizumab With or Without Lenvatinib for First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Pembrolizumab With or Without Lenvatinib for First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News