Sales of the cheapest Volkswagen Passat have begun ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

In Germany, the Volkswagen company started selling the new generation Volkswagen Passat Variant station wagon in a new basic configuration. This is the cheapest version of the new Passat.

The new generation Volkswagen Passat was officially presented in September 2023 at the Munich Motor Show. This is the ninth generation of one of the company’s bestsellers, named Passat.

We will remind you that the new Passat is offered to buyers only in the wagon body. But the Skoda Superb, with which the Passat of the ninth generation has a lot in common, has two versions of the body – a liftback and a station wagon.

It should also be noted that the creation of the new Passat for the first time was not undertaken by Volkswagen, but by Skoda. The Czech automaker created the new Passat at the same time as the new, fourth-generation Superb.

The ninth generation Volkswagen Passat is built on the MQB Evo platform. Its length is 4,917 mm, width – 1,852 mm, and wheelbase – 2,841 mm. That is, it is slightly larger than the eighth-generation model.

The volume of the trunk is 690 liters, and with the rear seats folded – 1,920 liters. The new Passat Variant has a more spacious interior and a more spacious trunk than the previous generation model.

At the end of 2023, the prices for the new Passat station wagon in Germany were announced. It was said that in the standard configuration it will cost from 44,995 euros. But now there is a new basic version and it costs less – 39,995 euros.

New standard equipment includes Pure White body color, 16-inch wheels with 215/60 tires, leather multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function, front and rear parking sensors with camera.

But an infotainment system with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a traffic sign recognition system, an automatic emergency braking system, blind spot monitoring, a rain sensor and air conditioning are available as an option at an additional cost.

Under the hood is a four-cylinder 1.5 eTSI petrol engine with a power of 110 kW with a mild hybrid system that works together with a seven-speed “automatic” with a dual clutch. But in the new basic configuration there is no diesel engine 2.0 TDI with a power of 110 kW. The diesel is available in the more expensive configurations.

