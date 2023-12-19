Salomón Rondón close to returning to European football

#Salomón #Rondón #close #returning #European #football

In recent days, a rumor emerged that Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón had asked the River Plate board not to continue with the club due to family situations.

Although this has not been confirmed at an official level, rumors have emerged that have linked the vinotinto with clubs in Major League Soccer, Liga MX and even Serie A in Ecuador.

However, its possible destination would be European football, specifically, LaLiga Hypermotion, the second category of Spanish football. The interested club would be Real Oviedo.

According to the Argentine journalist Sebastián Srur, Rondón’s departure would occur through the sale of the player, which is why River Plate could receive capital gains for him, considering his arrival at the ‘Millonario’ as a free agent.

Real Oviedo is in tenth place in the silver category of Spanish football with twenty-nine points and is just two units away from fighting for promotion positions to the First Division.

Salomón Rondón’s last experience in Spain was in the formerly called ‘Liga BBVA’ with Málaga, a team in which he played between 2010 and 2012 and in which he scored twelve goals and gave two assists.