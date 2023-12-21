‘Saltburn’: The controversial film full of sex, drugs and alcohol this weekend on Amazon Prime

[Saltburnisoneofthemosttalked-aboutfilmsofthisfallAndfromthisweekendyoucanwatchtheeroticthrillerwithBarryKeoghan([SaltburniséénvandemeestspraakmakendefilmsvanditnajaarEnvanafditweekendkanjedeerotischethrillermetBarryKeoghan(The Banshees of Inisherin) in Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) watch on Amazon Prime Video. In the States, where the film was released in theaters, the film caused a stir for its sexually explicit scenes.

In the Netherlands Saltburn the cinemas and the MGM Studios film will be released directly on Prime Video. A Christmas movie for the whole family Saltburn at least not, so we don’t recommend watching this movie with the family this weekend.

Sex, drugs and alcohol
Saltburn is the second film by director Emerald Fennell, in 2021 she won another Oscar for her script for Promising Young Woman.

Oliver Quick (Keoghan) is an insecure student at Oxford University who does not feel at home among his wealthy and elite fellow students. When he is invited by his wealthy fellow student Felix Catton (Elordi) to spend the summer at his luxurious country house, he is dragged into a world full of decadence, sex, drugs and alcohol.

Weak stomach
The reviews of the film are fairly positive, with a score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praise Keoghan’s acting and the way the film makes fun of the upper class. The critics do warn that viewers with a weak stomach or viewers who are easily offended should avoid the film.

In addition to Keoghan and Elordi, the film also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan. Keoghan and Pike were recently nominated for Golden Globes for their work on the film. You see Saltburn from December 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

