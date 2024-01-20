Salud Colima – Cervical cancer is prevented with the HPV vaccine: Salud Colima

#Salud #Colima #Cervical #cancer #prevented #HPV #vaccine #Salud #Colima

The Health Secretariat of the Government of the State of Colima reports that cervical cancer is the only neoplasm that is almost one hundred percent preventable, through vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) for girls in fifth grade of primary school and high school. eleven years old if they don’t go to school.

This condition is also prevented by using a condom in every sexual relationship and by detecting and treating pre-cancerous lesions in a timely manner.

The state agency recalled that for the timely detection of this neoplasia, cervical cytology (Papan smear) tests must be performed for women between 25 and 64 years of age and human papillomavirus tests for women between 35 and 64 years of age. He added that these tests are free and available in the medical units of Health Sector institutions.

Likewise, he indicated that the risk factors that can cause this cancer are the beginning of sexual relations before the age of 18; have a history of sexually transmitted diseases and cervico-vaginal HPV infection, as well as suffer from HIV, smoke tobacco, have or have had several sexual partners and have never had a cytological study performed.

He said that avoiding such risks and carrying out the indicated prevention and detection actions are essential for women’s health, because in Mexico cervical cancer is the second cause of death from cancer in women and more than 4 thousand die each year. women over 25 years of age, for this reason.