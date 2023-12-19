Samba: stoppage of road works harms residents –

The populations of the Urban District of Samba, in Luanda, say they are distressed by the stoppage of works to improve secondary and tertiary roads, underway in that district.

According to them, this is creating flooding of the roads, as well as constraints on the mobility of people and vehicles.

The situation is even more worrying when it rains, as several houses are flooded and requests for speedy completion of projects.

Samba’s Deputy District Administrator for the Technical area, Cardoso Caholo, states that the works are not at a standstill and reassures residents, assuring that “the days of constraints on the roads are numbered”.

Also Read:  Rehabilitation of Nova Vida's potholed roads pleases residents -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US urges Serbia to address election-related issues
US urges Serbia to address election-related issues
Posted on
Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Posted on
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
Posted on
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News