Samba: stoppage of road works harms residents

The populations of the Urban District of Samba, in Luanda, say they are distressed by the stoppage of works to improve secondary and tertiary roads, underway in that district.

According to them, this is creating flooding of the roads, as well as constraints on the mobility of people and vehicles.

The situation is even more worrying when it rains, as several houses are flooded and requests for speedy completion of projects.

Samba’s Deputy District Administrator for the Technical area, Cardoso Caholo, states that the works are not at a standstill and reassures residents, assuring that “the days of constraints on the roads are numbered”.