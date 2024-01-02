Same price, less product. The French declare war on “shrinkflation”

#price #product #French #declare #war #shrinkflation

The French authorities want to combat the practice of selling a reduced quantity of a product at the same price. The government wants producers and sellers to be obliged to inform about such activities, the Just Food website reported on Tuesday.

/Illustrative photo /Shutterstock

The authorities in Paris asked the EU to approve actions aimed at combating “shrinkflation”, i.e. reducing the number of products while maintaining the same packaging size and the same price. The French authorities want to oblige retailers and producers to inform consumers that they will pay the same for a smaller quantity of a product, the portal wrote.

Sellers and manufacturers would have to inform consumers how much a product has been reduced “either directly on the packaging or on a label attached to or placed near the product.”

The European Commission has three months to issue a binding decision. The draft regulation is a consequence of food price inflation, which in June 2023 amounted to 13.5% in France. As a result, many companies began to sell smaller quantities of the products they produce, without changing the size of the packaging.

A spokesman for the French Ministry of Finance told Just Food on Tuesday that the French authorities (particularly the Ministry of Small Businesses) “wanted to act quickly on this matter,” but are hampered by EU law stipulating that it is the retailer, not the supplier, who has obligation to provide reliable information about the weight and price of the product. France now plans to press for information on “shrinkflation” to be made available across the EU. If this happens, the responsibility will fall on the manufacturers, not the sellers.

Also Read:  Young women and workers are also increasingly living with their parents Economy

Just Food recalled that in September 2023, the French chain Carrefour placed “shrinkflation” signs on store shelves to clearly indicate brands that reduce packaging size or product quantity, but not prices.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Posted on
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Posted on
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Posted on
Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look
Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News