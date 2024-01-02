Same price, less product. The French declare war on “shrinkflation”

#price #product #French #declare #war #shrinkflation

The French authorities want to combat the practice of selling a reduced quantity of a product at the same price. The government wants producers and sellers to be obliged to inform about such activities, the Just Food website reported on Tuesday.

/Illustrative photo /Shutterstock

The authorities in Paris asked the EU to approve actions aimed at combating “shrinkflation”, i.e. reducing the number of products while maintaining the same packaging size and the same price. The French authorities want to oblige retailers and producers to inform consumers that they will pay the same for a smaller quantity of a product, the portal wrote.

Sellers and manufacturers would have to inform consumers how much a product has been reduced “either directly on the packaging or on a label attached to or placed near the product.”

The European Commission has three months to issue a binding decision. The draft regulation is a consequence of food price inflation, which in June 2023 amounted to 13.5% in France. As a result, many companies began to sell smaller quantities of the products they produce, without changing the size of the packaging.

A spokesman for the French Ministry of Finance told Just Food on Tuesday that the French authorities (particularly the Ministry of Small Businesses) “wanted to act quickly on this matter,” but are hampered by EU law stipulating that it is the retailer, not the supplier, who has obligation to provide reliable information about the weight and price of the product. France now plans to press for information on “shrinkflation” to be made available across the EU. If this happens, the responsibility will fall on the manufacturers, not the sellers.

Just Food recalled that in September 2023, the French chain Carrefour placed “shrinkflation” signs on store shelves to clearly indicate brands that reduce packaging size or product quantity, but not prices.