Same size, up to 40% more capacity! The largest battery manufacturer announced a revolutionary new product – SMARTmania.cz

#size #capacity #largest #battery #manufacturer #announced #revolutionary #product #SMARTmania.cz

TDK batteries promise a 10% increase in capacity, even up to 40% in the future

The improvement lies in the combination of lithium-ion batteries with silicon electrodes

The theoretical specific capacity of crystalline silicon is up to 3600 mAh/g

We live in a time of constant technological development and innovation, as can be seen especially from mobile phones, which are getting more and more perfect every year, however, there is one thing we are still lagging behind in, and that is the battery. We all know it, in the morning we charge our mobile phone and in the evening we are terrified that the phone will be dead before we get home. This may be partially prevented by the Japanese multinational company TDK Corp., which is the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries for mobile phones and whose history began as early as 1935. Incidentally, its batteries can also be found in iPhones.

In the first half of 2023, the company began shipping small lithium-ion batteries with silicon electrodes manufactured by its Hong Kong-based subsidiary Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL). This revolutionary technology promises 10% more battery capacity without physically increasing the size of the battery. In addition, studies indicate that the capacity of this battery could increase by up to 40% in the future.

Same dimensions, better capacity

The new batteries use silicon as electrodes, which has a theoretical specific capacity many times greater than graphite, which is commonly used in lithium-ion batteries. For example, silicon can hold up to 3600 mAh/g, while graphite is limited to a maximum theoretical capacity of 372 mAh/g. As the battery charges, lithium ions move from the cathode to the anode. In the case of silicon anodes, the lithium ions “squeeze” into the silicon structure and cause it to expand. This expansion can be up to 300% or 400% larger than the original volume. Undesirable expansion is prevented by using silicon with a porous structure, which can thus expand into empty (hollow) spaces.

Don’t overlook

Quantum batteries: unlimited energy of the future?

Noboru Saito, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with Bloomberg: “We have to assume that other companies will enter this space, so it is essential to develop more and more technologies to differentiate ourselves from the competition and keep our edge.” With competitors like Samsung and LG taking different approaches, TDK’s bet on silicon is a bold move to secure its future.

TDK’s ambitions extend far beyond the present. Saito sees batteries as a sustainable and growing sector where energy demands will only increase. “It is our responsibility to meet these needs through new technologies,” dodal Saito.

Author of the article

Josef Novak

I am a PhD student dealing with ion applied technologies, because I have always been fascinated by science and technology. I never cease to be amazed at what can be created thanks to human creativity and abilities. I like to spend my free time traveling, either in the mountains or in the cities.