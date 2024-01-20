Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Samoilovs #debut #professional #basketball #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

In this basketball season, there was already a precedent when one of the most brilliant Latvian netball masters changed the sport. In October, the luminary of the “eXi” program, Ansis Medenis, was registered as part of the “Ramirent” National Basketball League champion team “Kandavas/Angāze”. Medenis played in two games.

On February 10, the fifth “Basketball Party” will take place in Arena Riga. The fans will first have the opportunity to watch the game of the big league club “Prometey” against the “Ventspils” team, which showed fierce resistance to the Ukrainians on New Year’s Eve. After that, the match between “Rīgas Zellļu” and the Estonian team “Viimsi” will follow. BS “Riga” student Aleksandrs Samoilovs will make his professional basketball debut in the ranks of the pink team.

😲 Three-time participant of the Olympic Games, beach volleyball legend Aleksandrs Samoilov will join the line-up at the basketball party! Did you know that he learned the basics of basketball seriously and once wanted to become a professional basketball player? 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/gxEbLJ9o8Y — Riga Zelli (@RigasZelli) January 20, 2024

Last year, 38-year-old Samoilov ended his cooperation on the beach volleyball court with his long-time partner Jānis Šmēdiņas, focusing on playing together with his brother Mihail. Karalis Lauva has represented Latvia in three Olympic Games, playing together with Mārtīns Pļaviņas (Beijing), Ruslana Sorokina (London) and Jānis Šmēdiņa (Rio de Janeiro).

“Since Francis is leaving the team for a while, we had to look for a replacement in the power forward position and decided to attract the talented prospect Aleksandras Samoilova,” laughs club president Edgars Buļs. “Seriously speaking, Alexander is a graduate of BS “Riga”, and his first dream in sports was to become a basketball player. We will let Sasha fulfill his dream.”

“I’ve always been open to Edgar’s crazy ideas,” says Alexander Samoilov. “Also, I really like the “Rīgas Zeļļi” project, so I am ready to return to my childhood and become a basketball player.”