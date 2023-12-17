Samson Moe: Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Will Drive Price to $1M Within Days or Weeks

#Samson #Moe #Spot #Bitcoin #ETF #Approval #Drive #Price #Days #Weeks

Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million within “days to weeks” of spot BTC ETF (exchange-traded fund) approval. That’s according to Jan3 CEO Samson Mou.

We are in a situation where Bitcoin is severely limited in terms of supply on exchanges. Because of this, more and more capital is needed to participate in the market. Combined with the expected serious institutional interest, this could lead to a very sharp and significant jump in price, he explains.

Because this interest always brings with it large amounts of capital.

He was commenting on a similar $1 million price tag made by entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan. Moe said the price impact of the approval of such a Bitcoin ETF would play out much faster than the central bank printing money.

Printing money is like boiling water, it happens slowly and gradually. It takes years for money to fully permeate the economy.

Unlike previous events that drove Bitcoin to new highs within a few months, the bull market will now be much more intense. The approval of a Bitcoin ETF that tracks the spot price will provide an unprecedented boost. Even when it comes to an estimated price of $1 million, which is an increase of 23-24 times over the current price.

For example, in 2017 it took 9 months to achieve a 20-fold increase.

Given that we will see a flood of many billions pouring in all at once after approval, the time frame should be much less.

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!