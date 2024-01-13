Samsung Ballie: your own BB-8 droid for your home

#Samsung #Ballie #BB8 #droid #home

Have you always dreamed of your own personal BB-8 droid from the Star Wars-universe? Samsung has heard your prayers and presents Samsung Ballie. This spherical robot first appeared four years ago, but it was never released. Is that different this time?

So the Samsung Ballie is back. The funny gadget should serve as a helper for the house. But you might better describe the gadget as an advanced pet. Samsung has now posted a video showing off some of the robot’s features. One thing is certain, this device is more useful to you than a cat.

Samsung Ball

Not that a cat isn’t cute, but that animal is not a moving projector. That is the Samsung Ballie. But your own BB-8 droid can do much more than just play videos. In the short video from Samsung, we see Ballie guarding his owner’s house. He is busy patrolling the house and sending messages to his owner.

So we see a dog destroying the house, classic. But Ballie has a solution, he activates the smart dog food bowl and thus neutralizes the situation. Not wrong, not wrong. Is it time to wake up? Then Samsung Ballie can turn on the lights in your house and bedroom, so you wake up peacefully. In other words: if you live in a smart house, Ballie is your best friend, because he can control all kinds of smart devices.

Are you in bed? Then Ballie can play a movie on the ceiling. Or do you want to make a video call with your mother, but are you also working on your computer? Then Ballie can de video call project onto the wall in front of you. This way you can also continue to work. This all sounds too good to be true, right?

That may be it, because Samsung does not give a release date and does not report a price. So it remains to be seen whether Samsung Ballie will actually be available in stores. You can already enjoy the video. Check these out below.