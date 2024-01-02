#Samsung #boosts #mobile #photography

2024.01.02| Phone Arena

Artificial intelligence is the biggest trend in the tech world, and according to Business Korea, SK Hynix is ​​working on “sensor AI,” which includes AI capabilities with image sensors.

More recent Telefongurus news here!

Samsung is doing the same with the goal of becoming the leading supplier of image sensors in the industry. Sony of Japan currently owns this title. Samsung has already introduced its Zoom Anyplace technology, which is powered by artificial intelligence. It offers full-frame 4K video recording with a magnified portion of the frame at the same time.

Zoom Anyplace uses artificial intelligence technology to automatically track objects during close-up shots. And Samsung wants to create “humanoid sensors” that can copy human senses. The company reportedly has a roadmap that will lead to the creation of artificial intelligence image sensors that can capture invisible things by 2027. With 54% of the global image sensor market last year, Sony is the company that wears the crown in the industry, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung followed with 29%, and SK Hynix slipped into the top five with 5%.

At last month’s SK Hynix TechSummit 2023 event, the Korean chip designer revealed that they have embedded an image sensor into an artificial intelligence chip that enables sensor-level processing of data. Conventional sensors must send image information to the device’s CPU for computational processing. “Sensor AI” is expected to improve image quality, reduce processing time and reduce power consumption.

Samsung held its Samsung System LSI Tech Day in Silicon Valley a few months ago. At the event, System LSI President Park Yong-in said that Samsung should take a leading role in the era of “proactive AI”, which includes leadership in generative AI, high-performance algorithms and technologies, and long-range communication solutions. on the square.

The image sensor market, which slumped during the pandemic due to declining smartphone sales, is now riding a new wave of growth, driven by demand for mobile devices, mixed reality headsets and other augmented reality products, self-driving vehicles and robots. Samsung hopes that the image sensors it embeds in artificial intelligence will be used behind the mobile cameras in its smartphones.

Links related to the article: