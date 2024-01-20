Samsung Embeds AI Technology Features in the Galaxy S24 Series, Cheapest Price IDR 13 Million

#Samsung #Embeds #Technology #Features #Galaxy #S24 #Series #Cheapest #Price #IDR #Million

TRIBUNTORAJA.COM, CALIFORNIA – Samsung Inc officially introduced the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, United States, Thursday (18/1/2024).

This is the flagship cellphone line of the South Korean electronics company.

Samsung provides a touch of contemporary technology on this newest smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G series, which consists of the “regular” Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with various Artificial Intelligence (AI) features.

This feature supports cellphone productivity so that it looks sophisticated and modern.

AI feature

One of the flagship AI features of the Galaxy S24 series is ‘Live Translate’. This feature is embedded in new Samsung cellphones to allow users to carry out real-time translations in text and voice formats.

Through this feature, users can also make telephone calls with foreign interlocutors without having to lose the context in communicating, because this feature can provide transcripts of the interlocutor’s chats.

Another AI feature on the Galaxy S24 Series is ‘Chat Assist’ which was released to improve the tone of voice when sending messages to colleagues or creating content on social media.

Uniquely, the ‘Chat Assist’ feature can also translate text in email or chat directly into 13 languages ​​via ‘Samsung Keyboard’ integration.

Samsung has also added another productivity support feature ‘Note Assist’ so that users can use it to create summaries, templates and simplify important notes.

To support users’ photography hobby, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series utilizes AI in the image processing and editing system.

That way, users can edit photos, delete objects, recompose, and polish photos that have been taken

There is also an ‘Edit Suggestion’ feature, where AI will provide suggestions for photo adjustments, so that the resulting edits have a much better appearance.

As well as the ProVisual Engine feature which contains super sophisticated AI-based tools to transform shooting capabilities and maximize freedom in expressing creativity, from aiming at objects to sharing them on social media.