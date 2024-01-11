Samsung expands the range of Odyssey Gaming monitors with new OLED models at CES 2024 – E-volution

#Samsung #expands #range #Odyssey #Gaming #monitors #OLED #models #CES #Evolution

New Samsung Odyssey OLED gaming monitors will debut at CES® 2024, one of the world’s largest technology events. Introducing the Odyssey OLED G8, the Odyssey OLED G6 and the revamped Odyssey OLED G9.

The new Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD), Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) and Odyssey G6 (G60SD) come with the performance and visual clarity that gamers look for when choosing their monitor.

Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch curved ultra-wide gaming monitor that comes with DQHD (5120×1440 pixels) resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and other advanced features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors offer a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time. The 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) Odyssey OLED G6 monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 360 Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms GTG response time.

“Along with the wide variety of gaming genres, gaming platforms are also becoming more and more diverse said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Samsung’s visual display business. – Samsung’s new OLED Odyssey monitors offer gamers a personalized gaming experience with an even more immersive gaming environment and revolutionary technology, thus not only meeting the growing expectations, but also surpassing them.”

Technologies of subtle shades

All three new models are equipped with OLED Glare-Free technology, which minimizes light reflections, thus offering a captivating view even without extra equipment, and users can play with uniform brightness and colors in almost any lighting environment.

With VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, monitors deliver incredible detail and lifelike colors regardless of the game or content being displayed. Plus, they support AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro for exceptionally smooth, low-latency HDR gaming.

The three new monitors offer comprehensive physical connectivity, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. Users can enjoy even more convenience with VESA mounting and a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) with tilt, swivel and swivel control points.

Connected experiences in a complete ecosystem

The Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8’s new Multi Control feature provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, better multi-device experience. With Multicontrol, users can easily transfer images and text between their Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices – including tablets or smartphones – so they can work more smoothly and efficiently by controlling the mouse and keyboard.

In addition, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 include the Samsung SmartThings Hub, which allows users to connect to various Matter and Home Connectivity Alliance-compliant IoT devices to control them.

As you switch from work to play, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 monitors become real entertainment centers where you can find almost everything in one. Complemented by Samsung’s Smart TV platform, the new devices provide access to streaming and cloud-based gaming services without downloads, storage limits or a PC/console.

Elegant design that shines in the space

For the first time, Samsung has introduced a flat OLED selection to the Odyssey product line, as well as offering a 16:9 aspect ratio for the first time with the release of the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6. The new models follow the unique narrow metal design of the Odyssey OLED product line and include the new Core Lighting+ function that fits into the slim frame.

Core Lighting+ helps immerse users in the world of gaming and entertainment by emitting ambient light from the back of the monitor. And with a lighting circle that is four times thinner than the previous model (G95SC), it fits perfectly into the thin, 3.9 mm metal frame. The new slim metal stand can be assembled without tools and has a 3 mm metal plate that harmonizes with the design of the display and provides space for other devices.

With the new models, Samsung further strengthens its OLED range and its outstanding position in the gaming monitor market. Odyssey OLED innovations and the ongoing development of the Odyssey Neo series, including last year’s Dual UHD gaming monitor, the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9, provide features and performance that will define the future of gaming.

Availability

The G60SD model of the Odyssey OLED G6 monitor is expected to be available in Hungary from May 2024, and the G80SD model of the OLED G8 from July 2024. More information about the Samsung Odyssey OLED devices and the product line is available on the Samsung website.

Follow our page a Facebook-on is in On Twitter is!