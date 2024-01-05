#Samsung #Galaxy #A05s #great #price #excellent #quality

The Samsung A05s has several distinctive features that are clearly different from the A05, including:

The newer, more powerful chipset, with the A05s using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the A05 uses the MediaTek Helio G85, making the A05s process faster. and responds better to use than before

More RAM, more usable than before, the Samsung A05s has 6GB of RAM, while the A05 has 4GB of RAM.

The screen is sharper with FHD+ resolution on the A05s, but only HD+ on the A05.

The number of cameras has increased. And the camera clarity is greater than before, from the A05 model having only 3 units: Front Camera, 8MP resolution, Wide-angle Camera, 50MP resolution and Depth Camera, 2MP resolution, becoming a Front Camera with 13MP resolution and adding a Macro Camera with 2MP resolution.

So if you are looking for a good value phone. Can be used for a long time that comes with excellent specs. It’s enough for use, but the Samsung A05s might be a better choice. But if you want a phone with a more controllable budget with lower specifications, you may choose to use the older phone that came out first like the A05 as well.

Samsung A05s, great price. Where to buy to get the price? and the best promotions

If you want a Samsung A05s at a special price, where should you buy to get the A05s at the best price? Promotions for cheap Samsung A05s may vary according to each store that sells the device. There may be various discount promotions as well as promotions for purchasing the device along with other accessories that make it possible to purchase products at an even more worthwhile price.

But if you were to suggest an easy option And the safest way to get the Samsung A05s at a special price is to buy the Samsung A05s directly through the Samsung website.

Buying the Samsung A05s directly from the Samsung website often has special promotions. That allows you to get a good discount even if you buy a brand new device, such as discounts on old and new phones that Samsung accepts in exchange for many brands. It’s not specific to only old phones from Samsung. Discounts start from thousands of baht to tens of thousands. Giving you the opportunity to buy Samsung A05s at a special price before anyone else.

In addition to great discounts from old promotions, exchange for new ones that may allow you to get a Samsung phone, model A05s, at an even lower price than before. There is also a Samsung Care+ service for you to purchase within the price of 553 baht, so you can be confident that after purchasing the Samsung A05s, the special price has arrived. You will still receive good care and be able to make repairs when unexpected events occur. Or change spare parts with professional service always.

Summary: Samsung Galaxy A05s, good price, good specs.

Because the A05s price is within a more accessible range than many other phones and comes with complete specs. It meets the needs of people in today’s era well, making the Samsung A05s at this special price suitable for both students and working adults. as well as the elderly

This Samsung A05s phone is not only good for its budget price. But there is also a large 6.7-inch screen that is sharper to the FHD+ level. Whether you use it to watch movies, watch YouTube, or work, it can capture all the details without missing a beat. There are also 3 types of rear cameras, making it easy and fun to take pictures. Even more, definitely pleasing to photography lovers.

Another highlight that probably cannot be mentioned about the Samsung A05s is changing the chipset to Snapdragon 680, making it responsive to use quickly. and much stronger than before, plus

The RAM has been increased from the previous model. At a great price of only 5,499 baht