Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will be released on January 12 for the German market – Tablets and phones – News

Samsung has reported that the Galaxy A25 5G will be available in Germany from January 12. In addition, the Galaxy A15 will be released on February 16 for the German market and the Galaxy A05s has been available there since Friday. It is not yet known when the phones will be available for sale in the Benelux.

In a message, Samsung writes that the phones have a 50-megapixel camera on the back of the device and a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The display of the A25 has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and that of the A05s and A15 up to 90Hz. In addition, the A25 5G and the A15 models have a super-amoled screen. Furthermore, the phones contain a 5000maH battery and the storage space can be expanded by 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s with 64GB of storage space will be available from January 5 for 159 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G with 128GB will be available for sale from January 12 for 299 euros. Finally, the A15 and the A15 5G will be released for the German market on February 16. Both versions have 128GB of storage space. The 5G variant will cost 229 euros and the 4G model will cost 199 euros.

