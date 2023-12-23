Samsung Galaxy S phones will have the same camera for years to come

#Samsung #Galaxy #phones #camera #years

Among the Samsung Galaxy S devices, the Ultra model always receives the most improvements, but one would think that improvements would also be made in the case of the cheaper variants. Of course, this is partially true, but now a recent leak has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and even the Galaxy S25 may get the same primary camera as the one on the back of the Galaxy S23, but otherwise in the Galaxy S22 this also serves.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 5 – among other things, these devices also have in common that the same 50-megapixel main camera blooms on the back. THE Revegnus an insider working on X knows that this module has proven so successful that it will be the main image recording unit on the back of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ devices next year. What’s more, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models will not be updated either, thus the leaker refutes previous reports that Samsung would switch to a module manufactured by Sony for the phones in question.

The sensor in question is called the ISOCELL GN3, a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch module with 1.0 μm pixels. The sensor replaced the previous GN5 sensor with the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series, which had the same size and pixels, but was still an older design. Back to the sensor coming back in the future and maybe beyond, this is not a bad thing at all, and even if the module does not change, the optics can still be developed by the specialists in South Korea.

Not to mention that newer and more advanced chips will certainly be included in future smartphones, which will perform the task of image processing faster, more efficiently and with higher quality. It might also be a good idea for Samsung to stick with the sensor because if a component can be used for a longer period of time, it becomes easier to manufacture.

Source: GSMArena

