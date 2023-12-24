Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone features leaked, check out the details

#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #series #smartphone #features #leaked #check #details

Techno.id – Recently leaked features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone appeared, including specifications, design details and camera improvements online. In the leak, the smartphone which is planned to be launched in January 2024 at the Galaxy Unpacked event displays the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including specifications, design renders, color options, and configurations, have been shared online by tipsters. Evan Blass, a well-known tipster using the ‘X’ platform, provided specifications for the upcoming model.

Processor

According to leaked information, all three models-Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra-will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Appearance

Screen sizes vary, with the base Galaxy S24 having a 6.2-inch 2X full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra can feature 6.7 inch and 6.8 inch screens respectively, with Dynamic AMOLED 2X quad-HD+ resolution. All models reportedly support a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits.

The base and Plus models will feature Aluminum Armor 2.0 bodies. Meanwhile, the Ultra model is rumored to have a Titanium frame. All models are anticipated to support 8K video recording.

Battery

The battery capacity is projected to be 4,000 mAh for the base Galaxy S24. Then 4,900 mAh for the Galaxy S24+, and 5,000 mAh for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Storage

According to leaked data, the base model will come with 8GB RAM and be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The Plus and Ultra models are rumored to have 12GB RAM and are offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Camera

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are likely to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system with support for up to a 10x telephoto lens. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model is also reported to include a built-in S-pen feature.

