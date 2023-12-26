Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at a huge price tempts with a great promotion!

#Samsung #Galaxy #Tab #huge #price #tempts #great #promotion

It was one of the best Android tablets out there and it’s on sale today! The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerful device with a 120Hz display, a solid battery and previous flagship performance. Here are the offer details and the new price.

An interesting offer appeared on the Spanish Amazon platform. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 In version 8/128 GB Now the costs are 543 euros with transport. The amount is converted at the current exchange rate to Approximately 2360 Polish zlotys. Sales are handled through the world’s largest online store, so you don’t have to worry about the transaction.

Compare the proposal with the proposals submitted by the State located on the Vistula River, You can save more than PLN 600! This is the scenario indicated by Ceneo Browser It has no habit of making mistakes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 model specifications

Monitor efficiency Snapdragon 8 first generation With accompaniment 8 GB RAM Type LPDDR5. There is space for data 128 GB UFS 3.1 standard and equipped with a microSD card reader. Therefore, the amount of data space required can be expanded.

Front mounted LTPS de 11 inch With the decision 2560 x 1600 pixels And refreshing 120 Hz. It is a shame that the Super AMOLED screen is not used as well as the most powerful version of the series, but it is difficult.

advisable Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 It offers a dual camera on the back. The main unit has a decision matrix 13 megapixelsThe optics of the second eye are controlled by the matrix 6 megapixels. The front panel houses a selfie camera with a matrix 12 megapixels.

The device’s battery manages the power 45 wattsAnd his ability 8000 mAh. Standard cable USB tip C The East USB 3.2 Gen 1. The tablet turns on Android 12 With manufacturer overlay, but the system can be upgraded to a newer version.

It also matches the model’s metal chassis Four AKG speakers Three microphones support Three-Mic noise reduction technology. Control communications Wi-Fi 6 And Bluetoothbecause the 4G(LTE)/5G module is not included.

It is also worth noting S Pen. You will be honored to have him in the group with the device. You’ll also get a convenient charging cable, but you’ll need to buy the power supply separately.

By the way, watch the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 announcement!

Don’t miss the next promotion

If you are looking for Discounts and promotions Not wanting to miss out on good opportunities, I encourage you to follow our maniaKalna promotion hunters Facebook profile. Every day we check what interesting things are found on the Internet.