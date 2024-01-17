Samsung Gives a Surprise at Galaxy Unpacked 2024, There is a Galaxy Ring

#Samsung #Surprise #Galaxy #Unpacked #Galaxy #Ring

KOMPAS.com – Samsung gave a surprise at the Galaxy Unpacked event which was held in San Jose, California, United States, Thursday (18/1/2024) early morning WIB.

At the end of the Galaxy S24 series cellphone launch event, Samsung introduced a new accessory device called the Galaxy Ring.

Rumors regarding the Galaxy Ring have actually been around since last year, but Samsung only officially introduced it at the same time as the launch of the Galaxy S24 Series in early 2024.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Ring is a smart ring that can be worn on the user’s finger. However, this is certainly not an ordinary ring, but a ring equipped with various powerful Samsung-style health technologies.

Digital Health Samsung Research, Matthew Wiggins said that the Galaxy Ring is a smart ring that is equipped with various features commonly found in the Samsung Health application.

“Today, we are bringing various Samsung Health features to a new and different form factor,” said Wiggins at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 launch event in San Jose.

“This is the Galaxy Ring, a device we created for a better life, as well as a device to access various Samsung-style health features in the future,” added Wiggins.

Samsung

Galaxy Ring illustration.

Wiggins did not reveal details regarding the Galaxy Ring. He only shows off the appearance of the Galaxy Ring, which looks completely black. Samsung also did not share detailed specifications, features, capabilities, price and availability of this ring.

However, what is clear is that if the Galaxy Ring has Samsung Health features, then this accessory can become a device for recording the user’s health and sports activities, perhaps without having to buy a wearable device such as a smart watch.

So, because it is equipped with the Samsung Health feature, the Galaxy Ring will likely also be equipped with various artificial intelligence (AI) features, and can be connected to other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 Series.

In the future, everything recorded by the Galaxy Ring, perhaps such as recording heart rate or number of steps, will be able to be monitored in the Samsung Health application. We’ll just have to wait for further information about the Galaxy Ring in the future.

