Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz

#Samsung #OLED #monitors #gamers #fast #computer #Živě.cz

The Korean manufacturer will present a new generation of monitors using organic diode panels at CES. They won’t be seen live until next week in Las Vegas, but Samsung is already teasing them on the website. It is preparing a total of three models in different diagonals and resolutions.

The biggest one will bear the name Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) and will carry a 49″ curved screen with a resolution of 5120 × 1440 px and a frequency of 240 Hz. It corresponds to two classic 27″ monitors with a resolution of 2560 × 1440 px that would surround you, but without a frame in the middle.

The other two already have flat panels and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) it has a 32″ panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 px and a frequency of 240 Hz. Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) then it renders a 2560 × 1440 px grid with a frequency of 360 Hz on a 27″ diagonal.

In other respects, the monitors are the same. They all promise a 0.03ms response time, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification and FreeSync PremiumPro. They have Core Lightning+ RGB diodes on the back, and the Tizen Smart TV platform runs inside, so the monitors will be self-sufficient even without the use of a computer. It will also serve as a SmartThings Hub IoT gateway with support for the Matter standard. However, to control the device via the Zigbee and Threads protocols, an external dongle must be purchased. It connects wirelessly to a mobile phone or tablet. And of course they will also offer game functions.

Also Read:  Sony continues with the PlayStation 5: 50 million units sold | Tech

When it comes to connectivity, the integrated USB hub will please. A pair of HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 take care of the image input. And that’s disappointing in the case of the Odyssey OLED G8, as neither interface can deliver an uncompressed 2160p240 image with 10-bit color. Here, Samsung should definitely have reached for DisplayPort 2.1.

We do not yet know the exact price or availability of the new products, Samsung should announce the details next week.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News