#Samsung #Health #drug #monitoring #functionality #arrives

The Samsung Health app is updated, initially only in the USA, with the new feature that provides information on medications and allows you to set a schedule for taking them complete with reminders. It also works on Galaxy Watch smartwatches.

Samsung has unveiled new medication tracking functionality for the Samsung Health app. Is called ‘Samsung Health Medications‘ and is intended to “help users manage their medication list and schedule” as well as “to help users manage their health more comprehensively“.

In practice, the functionality is intended to help users regularly take not only prescription and over-the-counter drugs but also supplements according to a customizable schedule. Additionally, the app provides relevant medication-related and partner-provided information Elsevier.

For those who don’t know her, the Samsung Health app serves as a center for monitoring various aspects of your health. It supports data tracking not only from Samsung wearable devices, such as Galaxy Watch smartwatches, but also select third-party devices.

Depending on the connected tracking devices or information that can be added manually, the app allows you to monitor things such as physical activity, diet, blood pressure, heart rate, stress, blood oxygenation and sleep.

To all this, we now add the drug monitoring function per “offer a truly holistic wellness experience that helps users maintain healthier lifestyles while maintaining control of their treatment regimens“, as explained by the South Korean company.

Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said about the new drug monitoring feature for Samsung Health:

“Samsung Health aims to help people better understand and manage their health through a holistic platform that connects devices, services and people. With the addition of the new drug monitoring feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications (…) and maintain better health overall.”

Samsung Health, how drug monitoring works

The South Korean company has foreseen the availability of ‘Samsung Health Medications’ on the Samsung Health app initially in the United States via app updates rolling out before the end of 2023. There is currently no information about expanding this drug tracking feature to other countries.

Once updated with the ‘Samsung Health Medications’ feature, the Samsung Healht app allows you to enter the name of a drug to consult the available information in the database of Elsevier and possibly register it in the personal hiring program. Detailed information may include general descriptions and possible side effects as well as adverse reactions that may occur due to taking multiple medications.

The app can also tell you which foods and substances are best not to ingest with medications, such as caffeine and alcohol. When you register a medicine to take, the app also allows you to specify its shape and color so you can distinguish the pills in case you need to take multiple medicines. Other information that may be recorded is the dosage and time the medicine should be taken.

The app allows you to set reminders useful for remembering when it is time to take a specific drug throughout the day. There are two types of reminders that can be set. One is for remembering taking essential medications which you cannot forget or delay taking and displays a full-screen notification accompanied by the playback of a long sound.

The other type of reminder is less invasive and comes as a pop-up notification. If a Galaxy smartwatch is connected to your smartphone, the reminders also appear on the watch screen so they can be accessed directly on your wrist.