Samsung introduces 3 new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors G9, G8 and G6

#Samsung #introduces #Odyssey #OLED #gaming #monitors

Although he CES 2024 It is just around the corner, Samsung has already presented new OLED monitors, which can be seen in this new edition of CES. The new monitors are the Odyssey OLED G8, OLED G6 y el renovado OLED G9 with ultra panoramic format. Everybody is gamer oriented and they have OLED panels adapted to all sizes. Among them, Samsung has presented its first 32-inch flat OLED monitor with 4K resolution.

The renewed Samsung Odyssey G9 It is a 49-inch monitor with 32:9 format and DQHD resolution of 5,120×1,440 dots. The new Samsung Odyssey G8 It is a monitor with 32 inch flat screen and aspect ratio 16:9 with 4K resolution. This new model is the company’s first with a flat screen and offers a 240 Hz refresh rate. He Odyssey G6 it’s a monitor QHD and also with aspect ratio 16:9 offering a refresh rate of 360 Hz.

All three monitors now incorporan Core Lighting+a feature that offers a ambient lighting rear adapted to the flat format of these new monitors. The G9 and G8 too have been updated to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 specification and incorporate Samsung SmartThing Hub. Also added Smart TV and Samsung Gaming Hub featurewhich will allow a series of extra functions, as well as cloud gaming without having to connect the monitor to a PC or console.

Connection is available in all models HDMI 2.1 y DisplayPort 1.4 and are adjustable in height, swivel and pivot. We will know more details during CES 24 which begins next day the 9th, and where Geeknetic will be there to offer you first-hand information.

25 minutes ago by Juan Antonio Soto