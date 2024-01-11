Samsung introduces rugged Galaxy XCover 7 and Tab Active5 – Tablets and phones – News

#Samsung #introduces #rugged #Galaxy #XCover #Tab #Active5 #Tablets #phones #News

Samsung has announced the Galaxy XCover 7, a rugged smartphone that, like its predecessor, has a replaceable battery and is intended for business use. The Tab Active5 is also intended for business use and has a replaceable battery.

The Xcover7 shares many specifications with the XCover 6 Pro and also has a 6.6″ screen with an FHD+ resolution. Samsung does not say what the exact resolution is; on the has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone has a replaceable 4050mAh battery and an undisclosed 6nm octa-core processor. The memory is 6GB and the storage is 128GB, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

The phone has a single 50-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. Like all XCover models, the phone is rugged and has, for example, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications for dust, water and drop resistance. Samsung also gives the screen Gorilla Glass Victus+ from Corning. The smartphone comes with Android 14, 5G and Wi-Fi 5. The phone measures 169.0×80.1×10.2mm and has a weight of 240 grams. The smartphone is available immediately and costs 359 euros.

The Tab Active5 tablet has an 8.0″ screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This device has a 5nm octa-core processor and can be equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, or with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage Here too, the storage can be expanded with a microSD card and the 5050mAh battery is replaceable.

The tablet has a 5-megapixel sensor on the front, and a 13-megapixel camera on the back. The tablet has the same IP and MIL certifications as the smartphone, and has Gorilla Glass 5. The tablet comes with stylus, Android 14, 5G and Wi-Fi 6. The tablet has dimensions of 126.8×213.8×10.1mm and weighs 433 grams. The tablet is also for sale immediately and costs 579 euros.

Users can adjust the touch sensitivity of both devices so that they can also be used with gloves. In addition, both devices have on pogoconnections, which allow them to be charged with docks.