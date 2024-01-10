Samsung is giving away thousands in cashback. Galaxy Watch 6 are absurdly cheap – SMARTmania.cz

#Samsung #giving #thousands #cashback #Galaxy #Watch #absurdly #cheap #SMARTmania.cz

Only six days left, you can get the current sixth series Galaxy Watch at a super discount. Samsung will give you back up to 2,500 CZK in the form of cashback when you buy a watch. But be careful, the event ends on January 16.

The absolute most advantageous way to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic now is to apply the highest possible cashback of CZK 2,500. Thanks to this, they will come out on 7,990 CZK (normally CZK 10,490). However, the promotion applies to all models of the sixth series of Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch prices after deduction of cashback:

To claim cashback, just register your new watch on this link, where you will also find complete information about the rules of the event. Samsung cashback also applies to a range of smartphones and tablets, on which you can save up to 10,000 CZK. You can find the complete range of products right here.

Compete to win a new Galaxy S

We are all impatiently waiting for the unveiling of the new Samsung, which will take place in just one week, on January 17 at 19:00. Try your luck and join the competition for a Samsung novelty. Just fill in your contact e-mail at mp.cz/galaxyunpacked to register for Samsung news. You can apply at any time until 17/01/2024, 19:00. The drawing of winners will take place within a week of the end of the competition.

