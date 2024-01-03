Samsung is ready to send invitation letters to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S24.

3 Jan. 2024 7:01 a.m.

Samsung Start counting down. Galaxy AI is coming Delivering new smartphones at the event Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Don’t waste time guessing, here it is. Galaxy S24 On January 17th, corresponding to 1 a.m. in Thailand on January 18th.

As expected, Samsung sent out a letter inviting the media to attend the launch of the Galaxy S24 under the concept of New Era of Mobile AI, hoping to upgrade smartphones to the new era. The “Artificial Intelligence Era” hopes to usher in Galaxy AI that will change the way we live, connect and create.

The Galaxy S24 launch event is being called Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17, 2024 in San Jose, California. Corresponds to Thailand time at 1:00 a.m. on January 18, 2024.

As for tracking live broadcasts, there is both on Samsung’s official website. As well as on the Facebook fan page and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

