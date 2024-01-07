Samsung launches partner program for Samsung Gaming Hub accessories – Gaming – News

#Samsung #launches #partner #program #Samsung #Gaming #Hub #accessories #Gaming #News

Windows Metro Apps, UWP apps, Silverlight apps, WinJS.

That exists and still works.

You can still develop and compile UWP apps, it is still in the latest SDK and supported by the US 2022. What you actually mean is that there is no broad support in the community, there is little MS can do about it.

This also applies to Metro, which still works (with a few tricks). The Metro UI was never accepted by the community so they went back to the default UI.

Metro and UWP were never officially canceled by Microsoft, but they were by us (the users). We have made it clear that we do not want that.

Silverlight is a very bad example. Was a flash counterpart, was obsolete for the same reason flash was also obsolete. It took until October 12, 2021 for the EOL. You can just say something, but think first. How long has HTML5 been a thing?

Or are you saying that you want to continue using Silverlight in 2024?

Windows RT

Windows on ARM is still a thing, back then it wasn’t picked up by hardware manufacturers. Despite that it was never officially canceled, there have been several iterations over the years. Their own Surface lineup uses ARM processors of all things.

In fact, Windows 8.1 RT was supported until a year ago:

https://support.microsoft…56-450b-9f8f-90b0dce871e0

Very bad example, was never canceled just renamed. Saying Windows RT has been canceled is a bit like saying Windows 8 has been cancelled… no, it has been superseded by Windows 10 and now 11.

Zune

Technically that was never canceled and still lives on as Groove.

Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8, Windows 10 Mobile

As I said (read first): “Even Windows Mobile and Windows Phone took a while with heavy losses before they gave up.”

Anyway, everything you mention was never canceled overnight. That’s what this was about. It has never been said that Microsoft has never canceled a project, only the projects they release are held back for a long time until they are no longer possible.

