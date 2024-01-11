Samsung lures AI. It promises revolutionary mobile experiences

#Samsung #lures #promises #revolutionary #mobile #experiences

Samsung has already shown a number of interesting innovations at the largest consumer and computer technology fair in the world, CES 2024, which is taking place this week in Las Vegas, USA.

For example, there was a sci-fi concept of a transparent MicroLED screen that could start the era of transparent TVs. We also got an improved version of the robotic assistant called Ballie, which can control the entire smart home.

AI robot Samsung Ballie in actionVideo: archive of the manufacturer

Transparent MicroLED displayVideo: AP

Smartphones or something else?

Despite this, another premiere is already planned for next week. It will be the traditional Unpacked event, where new smartphones from the Galaxy S premium series are usually presented at the beginning of the year. It should not be any different this year either, although the South Korean electronics giant is trying to keep all information under wraps.

The big press event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17 in San José, domestic users will be able to watch the event directly on the Samsung website from 19:00 CET.

“Revolutionary mobile experiences are coming. Get ready to discover a new era of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations that will change the way we live, communicate and create. The new Galaxy S series will bring a higher standard and offer the smartest mobile experience to date,” the company’s representatives said at the Unpacked event.

It is clear from the invitation that everything should revolve around artificial intelligence. At the moment, however, no one can say with 100% certainty whether new smartphones will offer any AI functions, or whether some other device will unexpectedly appear.

Novinky.cz is going to the USA to view the upcoming products directly at the gala event, so they will bring information about the unveiled models firsthand on Wednesday evening.

