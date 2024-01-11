Samsung opens the era of AI screens with the introduction of new displays – Samsung Newsroom Belgium

#Samsung #opens #era #screens #introduction #displays #Samsung #Newsroom #Belgium

The latest Neo QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle displays take picture and sound quality to unprecedented heights thanks to innovative technologies such as the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and the advanced Music Frame speaker

Samsung announces the latest Neo QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle displays ahead of CES® 2024. The announcement also serves as the start of the era of AI displays, with a next-gen AI processor for new, smart display capabilities. In addition, the new series offers AI-driven features secured by Samsung Knox.

“In this age of hyper-connectivity, it’s no longer just about delivering visual experiences,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung. “Screens should improve our lives, even outside the screen. Powered by technology on the device itself, Samsung’s AI displays become the focal point of the home by connecting all compatible devices.”

Neo QLED 8K: AI performance for improved image quality

The latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs offer lifelike picture quality, premium audio technology and a wide range of apps and services. The Neo QLED 8K has Samsung’s latest and most innovative TV processor to date: the NQ8 AI Gen3. This processor is equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as its predecessor, with the number of neural networks increased eightfold from 64 to 512, ensuring everything on the screen is displayed in razor-sharp clarity. The Neo QLED lineup has been improved in many areas, including:

8K AI Upscaling Pro:

AI Motion Enhancer Pro: A common problem in sports images is ball deformation. NQ8 AI Gen 3 solves this by making high-resolution images blend more smoothly[2]. The feature automatically detects the sport type and uses deep learning for the correct ball detection model.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro: Adds detail to fast-moving scenes and uses AI to precisely control mini LEDs. By identifying what the human eye naturally focuses on and bringing it to the foreground, images appear lifelike and even three-dimensional.

Adds detail to fast-moving scenes and uses AI to precisely control mini LEDs. By identifying what the human eye naturally focuses on and bringing it to the foreground, images appear lifelike and even three-dimensional. Infinity Air Design: The unique mirror effect makes the TV appear to float in its environment. The high-quality screen of the Neo QLED 8K is only 12.9 mm deep[3] and provides an immersive viewing experience with high resolution and excellent sound quality.

The Neo QLED 8K also has stunning audio quality:

2024 Q-Symphony: This technology allows multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to be connected to a TV or projector, where they work together for the ultimate sound experience.

This technology allows multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to be connected to a TV or projector, where they work together for the ultimate sound experience. Active Voice Amplifier Pro: A patented AI technology uses deep learning to significantly improve on-screen dialogue and voice delivery. Because the voices are separated from the other audio, dialogues are easier to follow.

2024 Tizen OS streamlines the TV experience

The 2024 Tizen OS in the Neo QLED 8K series delivers personalized content based on the set accounts. Each household member can now create a profile on a Samsung Smart TV and receive recommendations based on their individual preferences.

Samsung TV Plus: The updated user interface (UI) features a new home screen with an overview of the available content and additional categories. In addition, the service connects to existing Samsung accounts, giving users easy access to their favorite channels and content.

Connected, inclusive experiences with the Samsung ecosystem

With Samsung TVs, users enjoy the latest innovations and seamless connectivity between devices in their daily lives. In 2024, Samsung will improve the connected experience with Samsung Daily+[4]a hub for home activities with a wide range of services and functionalities in a single interface:

Workout Tracker: This free service[5] shows real-time training data from wearables (such as training time and heart rate) on Samsung screens during at-home workouts.

This free service[5] shows real-time training data from wearables (such as training time and heart rate) on Samsung screens during at-home workouts. TechnoGym: enhances the workout at home with high-quality fitness and wellness videos from TechnoGym’s experienced instructors. Only available on Samsung TVs.

enhances the workout at home with high-quality fitness and wellness videos from TechnoGym’s experienced instructors. Only available on Samsung TVs. F45: Users can experience F45’s world-famous HIIT workouts in their living room.

Users can experience F45’s world-famous HIIT workouts in their living room. FlexIt: Live one-on-one sessions with top fitness instructors and wellness professionals.

Live one-on-one sessions with top fitness instructors and wellness professionals. Tail: Real-time video consultations with a veterinarian from home. Dr.Tail can answer a wide range of questions, from basic care tips to comprehensive advice.

Multi Control: Makes working from home more efficient by giving users access to all their screens (including TVs, smartphones and monitors) via a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. Experience a different way of working by copying and pasting between different devices and reading documents wherever it suits you.

The latest Samsung TVs and displays allow for greater compatibility between different devices within the ecosystem.

Mobile Smart Connect: All new apps and services can be easily controlled with the SmartThings Mobile Plugin, which turns the smartphone into a multifunctional remote control.

All new apps and services can be easily controlled with the SmartThings Mobile Plugin, which turns the smartphone into a multifunctional remote control. 360 Audio: Previously offered on Galaxy devices, this audio feature is now also available on Samsung TVs and displays. Samsung Galaxy Buds can now connect seamlessly to televisions for spatial audio in movies, shows and even games.

Previously offered on Galaxy devices, this audio feature is now also available on Samsung TVs and displays. Samsung Galaxy Buds can now connect seamlessly to televisions for spatial audio in movies, shows and even games. Vivid: With Ambient Mode the user hears his favorite artist every day and via Casting photos and music from mobile devices can be viewed and listened to on a Samsung TV.

The latest TVs and displays are also more accessible to everyone, allowing more consumers than ever to enjoy their favorite content on the Samsung Neo QLED.

Remote for Barrier Free: Designed for users with visual, hearing or physical disabilities, this app enables customized TV control via smartphones. The app has UI improvements such as tactile feedback. The app can also be accessed directly via voice assistance.

Designed for users with visual, hearing or physical disabilities, this app enables customized TV control via smartphones. The app has UI improvements such as tactile feedback. The app can also be accessed directly via voice assistance. Relumino Together Mode: Relumino is a feature that allows visually impaired people to enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies and games without the need for portable hardware. Using AI technology, the edges of objects on the screen are accentuated and the colors are adjusted so that visually impaired people and objects can be seen more clearly. Relumino Together Mode allows standard screens and Relumino Mode screens to be displayed side by side, so visually impaired people and their families can enjoy TV together.

MICRO LED: Samsung is pushing the boundaries of display technology

With the new transparent MICRO LED, Samsung shows that there are limitless possibilities in the field of displays. The new screen, which has the appearance of a piece of clear glass, is equipped with an extremely small MICRO LED chip and minimizes light refraction. As a result, the MICRO LED creates a clear, unobstructed image.

A wider OLED range

The 2024 Samsung OLED TVs build on last year’s models. The S95D has an ultra-large 77-inch display with lots of details and a vivid image. The screen is 20% brighter than previous models, with AI-enhanced color accuracy that is even Pantone Validated™. In addition, Samsung introduces the S90D, available in various sizes from 48″ to 83″.[6]

The new ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology[7]specially designed for the S95D OLED screens of 2024, guarantees more accuracy and fewer reflections thanks to its optimized coating, even in daylight.

The new lifestyle products enrich every lifestyle

In addition to award-winning products such as The Frame, The Serif and The Terrace, Samsung is adding several new products to its lifestyle range:

The Frame: The Frame was already the best-selling lifestyle display, and with more than 2,500 works of art from world-renowned museums and galleries in the Art Store, users can now enjoy art even more. Every month, users are offered hand-selected works of art from the Art Store’s collection. Additionally, The 2024 Frame helps reduce energy costs by up to 10% thanks to Art Mode’s variable refresh rate[8].

The Frame was already the best-selling lifestyle display, and with more than 2,500 works of art from world-renowned museums and galleries in the Art Store, users can now enjoy art even more. Every month, users are offered hand-selected works of art from the Art Store’s collection. Additionally, The 2024 Frame helps reduce energy costs by up to 10% thanks to Art Mode’s variable refresh rate[8]. De Premiere 8K-projector: The Premiere 8K is the world’s first wireless projector. The projector has an ultra-short throw throw and many smart features – such as premium audio with the image turned off, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field microphone and four multi-view screen splits. The projector is equipped with Samsung’s patented ‘Sound-on-Screen’ technology, where the speaker and software algorithms provide an intense sound experience.

The Premiere 8K is the world’s first wireless projector. The projector has an ultra-short throw throw and many smart features – such as premium audio with the image turned off, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field microphone and four multi-view screen splits. The projector is equipped with Samsung’s patented ‘Sound-on-Screen’ technology, where the speaker and software algorithms provide an intense sound experience. The Freestyle 2nd Gen: The second version of this portable projector features Smart Edge Blending, which allows projections from two The Freestyle devices to be seamlessly merged to create a large screen for photos and videos. It can project an image as large as 160 inches with a screen ratio of 21:9.

New soundbars for an immersive audio experience

The 2024 soundbar range features new, updated models that deliver an even more immersive audio experience, enhanced by advanced AI algorithms.

Music Frame : Compatible with SmartThings, this customizable speaker offers surround sound when paired with Samsung TVs and soundbars. Music Frame can function as a standalone wireless speaker or be linked to a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony. Music Frame can be hidden in modern photo frames, providing high-quality sound without being an eyesore.

: Compatible with SmartThings, this customizable speaker offers surround sound when paired with Samsung TVs and soundbars. Music Frame can function as a standalone wireless speaker or be linked to a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony. Music Frame can be hidden in modern photo frames, providing high-quality sound without being an eyesore. HW-Q990D: This soundbar has an 11.1.4-channel audio configuration and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. The soundbar analyzes the audio and uses AI to optimize the sound for different types of content.

This soundbar has an 11.1.4-channel audio configuration and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. The soundbar analyzes the audio and uses AI to optimize the sound for different types of content. HW-S800D: This ultra-thin, 4.06 cm deep soundbar fits in any room and delivers full and immersive sound. The S800D has only one-third the depth of conventional soundbars and has 10 drivers, including dedicated overhead speakers and a center channel for crystal-clear vocals. The combination of the deep bass subwoofer with the passive radiator provides deep bass without sound distortion, in a compact design.

This ultra-thin, 4.06 cm deep soundbar fits in any room and delivers full and immersive sound. The S800D has only one-third the depth of conventional soundbars and has 10 drivers, including dedicated overhead speakers and a center channel for crystal-clear vocals. The combination of the deep bass subwoofer with the passive radiator provides deep bass without sound distortion, in a compact design. Samsung’s 2024 TV range offers a seamless combination of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design for personalized, immersive experiences.

[1]Only on the QN900D. 8K AI Upscaling for other models.

[2] The viewing experience may vary depending on the type of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[3] The 12.9mm depth only applies to the 65” QN900D.

[4] Samsung Daily+ is applied to the DU7000↑ and rolled out worldwide.

[5] Workout Tracker is compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4 and above, YouTube and TV content. Workout Tracker will also be compatible with various third-party devices later in 2024.

[6] The availability of OLED sizes and models may vary by country.

[7] UL verification validates the ‘OLED Glare Free’ claim by rating the products against the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard established by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) and the International Organization for Standardization testing standard.

[8] This feature applies to the 55-inch screen and larger.