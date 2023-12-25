Samsung phones will remind you when to take your medicine. Either a notification or a giant notification across the entire screen – SamsungMania.cz

Samsung phones will start monitoring the medications you take. This is a new function of the Samsung Health application, which will offer notifications in case of regular medication intake, or it will offer relevant information and details to them. For each medication, users will be able to specify the number of tablets, the date, who will last you the medication, the time to take it and other details.

In the future, Samsungs will keep an eye on the medications you take and alert you so you don’t forget them

There will also be reminders to enjoy your medication or have your doctor prescribe it again. However, it will depend on how urgent the given medicines are. If it’s just dietary supplements, the phone will only show you an inconspicuous notification or a small warning window that won’t disturb you in any way while using the phone. However, if it is an important medication, e.g. for blood pressure, a full-display warning will be displayed, including a warning tone. If you are away from your phone, the same notification will also sound on the connected Galaxy Watch series.

Samsung says that in the Samsung Health app, you can learn additional information about medicines or vitamins, including side effects or specific reactions that may occur when taking other medicines or certain types of food. When adding medicine to the calendar, it will also be possible to set the color and shape of the pill, which, according to Samsung, will help you not accidentally mix up the medicine you are taking.

Samsung will launch the feature at the end of the year first in the US, then other regions will follow.

Source: Samsung News

