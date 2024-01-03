Samsung puts Matter support in Odyssey monitors with OLED screen – Computer – News

#Samsung #puts #Matter #support #Odyssey #monitors #OLED #screen #Computer #News

Samsung has introduced new models of its Odyssey OLED monitors. The G8 and G9 now receive support for Matter and SmartThings, allowing users to control smart home devices from the monitor without additional software.

The biggest changes are in the G6 and G8, which now have flat OLED screens. The G8 also has a 16:9 screen, just like the G6, while the previous OLED G8 has a curved 21:9 screen. The G9 is a curved display with a 32:9 ratio.

The more expensive screens have a refresh rate of 240Hz, while the G6 has a refresh rate of 360Hz. The monitors have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and DisplayPort 1.4 support. Samsung will show the monitors at the CES electronics fair next week, but does not yet provide details about release dates and prices.

Samsung Odyssey OLED (2024)

G9

G8

G6

Screen diagonal 49″ 32″ 27″ Resolution 5120x1440px 3840x2160px 2560x1440px Screen ratio 32:9 16:9 16:9 Refresh rate 240Hz 240Hz 360Hz Matter and Thread Matter support

Thread via dongle Matter support

Thread via dongle

Nee