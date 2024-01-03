Samsung puts Matter support in Odyssey monitors with OLED screen – Computer – News

#Samsung #puts #Matter #support #Odyssey #monitors #OLED #screen #Computer #News

Samsung has introduced new models of its Odyssey OLED monitors. The G8 and G9 now receive support for Matter and SmartThings, allowing users to control smart home devices from the monitor without additional software.

The biggest changes are in the G6 and G8, which now have flat OLED screens. The G8 also has a 16:9 screen, just like the G6, while the previous OLED G8 has a curved 21:9 screen. The G9 is a curved display with a 32:9 ratio.

The more expensive screens have a refresh rate of 240Hz, while the G6 has a refresh rate of 360Hz. The monitors have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and DisplayPort 1.4 support. Samsung will show the monitors at the CES electronics fair next week, but does not yet provide details about release dates and prices.

Samsung Odyssey OLED (2024)
G9
G8
G6

Screen diagonal 49″ 32″ 27″ Resolution 5120x1440px 3840x2160px 2560x1440px Screen ratio 32:9 16:9 16:9 Refresh rate 240Hz 240Hz 360Hz Matter and Thread Matter support
Thread via dongle Matter support
Thread via dongle
Nee

Also Read:  The Earth Turns Out to Be Surrounded by a Moon and 2 Fake Moons, What Are They?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News