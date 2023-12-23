Samsung Ready to Release Galaxy S24 Ultra with 200MP AI Camera, Capable of Recognizing 12 Types of Objects

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are said to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event next year.

It is rumored that Samsung will reveal the presence of the Galaxy S24 series in San Jose, United States (US) on January 17 2024, and start its first sales on January 30.

The good news is that Samsung fans don’t seem to have to wait long to buy the successor to the Galaxy S23 series in Indonesia.

Team monitoring Tekno Liputan6.comTuesday (5/12/2023), Samsung cellphones with model numbers SM-S921B, SM-S926B, and SM-S928B have appeared in the Ministry of Industry’s Increased Use of Domestic Products (P3DN).

Based on searches, the Android cellphones with model numbers SM-S921B, SM-S926B, and SM-S928B are the global versions of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

From the Ministry of Industry’s website database, the three cellphones already have a TKDN (Domestic Content Level) value of 35.40 percent.

With the presence of these three devices on the TKDN site, it is only a matter of time before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Until now, the South Korean company has remained tight-lipped about when the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra will hit the global market.

