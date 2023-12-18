Samsung releases Android 14 update for Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 4

#Samsung #releases #Android #update #Galaxy #FlipFold

Today the Android 14 update arrives on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The devices also receive One UI version 6 and all the new features that come with it.

After the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, the 2022 foldables are now receiving the long-awaited upgrade to the latest versions of the Android OS and the One UI interface. A major download is in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. This contains three important improvements.

An update to firmware version F721BXXU4EWL1 is ready on the Z Flip 4, and on the Z Fold 4 you can download firmware F936BXXU4EWL1. On both devices, the update contains Android 14, One UI 6 and the December security patch.

After installation, you almost immediately take a look at the new design Quick panel, and the One UI 6 font also stands out. The Weather-widget and -app are being refined, and on the Lock screen you can adjust the position of the clock to your own taste. There are new widgets and options for the Camerathere are new security options and much more is happening.

The ‘Multi-touch drag & drop’ of photos and other files is new in One UI 6 on the classic – non-folding – phone models, but the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have secretly had this feature since the One UI 5.1 .1 upgrade.

Please note that your Flip or Fold will need some time to optimize itself again after the upgrade. This means that your battery may discharge more quickly in the hours – or days – after installation than you are used to. But: this will normalize again automatically.

Availability

You can now install the Android 14 upgrade on the unbranded Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the Netherlands, Belgium and the rest of Europe. If you do not want to wait for the automatic notification, you can check availability yourself via Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.