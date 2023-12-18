Samsung releases Android 14 update for Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 4

#Samsung #releases #Android #update #Galaxy #FlipFold

Today the Android 14 update arrives on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The devices also receive One UI version 6 and all the new features that come with it.

Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 update: Android 14 en One UI 6

After the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, the 2022 foldables are now receiving the long-awaited upgrade to the latest versions of the Android OS and the One UI interface. A major download is in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. This contains three important improvements.

An update to firmware version F721BXXU4EWL1 is ready on the Z Flip 4, and on the Z Fold 4 you can download firmware F936BXXU4EWL1. On both devices, the update contains Android 14, One UI 6 and the December security patch.

After installation, you almost immediately take a look at the new design Quick panel, and the One UI 6 font also stands out. The Weather-widget and -app are being refined, and on the Lock screen you can adjust the position of the clock to your own taste. There are new widgets and options for the Camerathere are new security options and much more is happening.

The ‘Multi-touch drag & drop’ of photos and other files is new in One UI 6 on the classic – non-folding – phone models, but the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have secretly had this feature since the One UI 5.1 .1 upgrade.

Also check: Tips for preparing for and implementing the Android 14 upgrade on your Galaxy

Please note that your Flip or Fold will need some time to optimize itself again after the upgrade. This means that your battery may discharge more quickly in the hours – or days – after installation than you are used to. But: this will normalize again automatically.

Also Read:  NASA spacecraft sends “repeating pattern of ones and zeros”

Availability

You can now install the Android 14 upgrade on the unbranded Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the Netherlands, Belgium and the rest of Europe. If you do not want to wait for the automatic notification, you can check availability yourself via Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News