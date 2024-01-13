Samsung showed a completely bezel-less Micro-LED transparent display

#Samsung #showed #completely #bezelless #MicroLED #transparent #display
LG showed off its transparent Signature OLED T TV at this year’s CES 2024, but it wasn’t the only company playing with transparency. There is another one like that Samsungwhich here showed transparent LCD, OLED and Micro-LED. While many see OLED as the “holy grail” of display technology, this may ultimately go to Micro-LED technology, which takes the best of LCD and OLED. It does not suffer from burning, but at the same time it offers almost infinite contrast (each point lights up by itself, there is no general backlight).

The transparent Micro-LED panel was also interesting in that it didn’t need any frame at all like regular televisions. The advantage is also the high brightness compared to OLED, which in the case of the transparent one improves the ability to observe the image against a visible background. Anyway, don’t expect something like this on the market anytime soon, and if so, more likely in the business sphere. It will not be a cheap technology. Samsung has officially released only a short video from the presentation so far.

Also Read:  This way your PC will consume less! - PCW

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
Posted on
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
Posted on
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
Posted on
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News