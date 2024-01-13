Samsung showed a completely bezel-less Micro-LED transparent display

#Samsung #showed #completely #bezelless #MicroLED #transparent #display

LG showed off its transparent Signature OLED T TV at this year’s CES 2024, but it wasn’t the only company playing with transparency. There is another one like that Samsungwhich here showed transparent LCD, OLED and Micro-LED. While many see OLED as the “holy grail” of display technology, this may ultimately go to Micro-LED technology, which takes the best of LCD and OLED. It does not suffer from burning, but at the same time it offers almost infinite contrast (each point lights up by itself, there is no general backlight).

The transparent Micro-LED panel was also interesting in that it didn’t need any frame at all like regular televisions. The advantage is also the high brightness compared to OLED, which in the case of the transparent one improves the ability to observe the image against a visible background. Anyway, don’t expect something like this on the market anytime soon, and if so, more likely in the business sphere. It will not be a cheap technology. Samsung has officially released only a short video from the presentation so far.