Samsung shows Flip concept phone with screen that can be folded 360 degrees – Tablets and phones – News

Samsung Display demonstrates a Flip concept smartphone with a screen that can be folded in two directions. That could replace the ‘cover screens’ on current foldable smartphones. Samsung previously showed a similar screen, with a different form factor.

Samsung calls the screen the Flex In&Out. The Flip concept phone shown is similar in design to the existing Galaxy Z Flip series of foldable flip phones. The In&Out screen can be folded and unfolded 360 degrees. According to Samsung, the smartphone can also be used when the screen is folded, both at the front and at the back. Currently, foldables have a separate screen on the outside, which is visible when the phone is folded.

It is unknown if and when the screen will be used in actual phones. The In&Out Flip shown is currently a concept that will not immediately appear on the market. Samsung previously showed a similar screen that can be folded 360 degrees. That was a screen in the style of the Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Photo: Tweakers

