Samsung surprisingly showed a brand new smart ring

At the outset, however, it should be emphasized that nothing is actually known about the new product. Samsung showed off the new ring as the icing on the cake at the end of the press conference, which was attended by Novinky.cz.

Thanks to this, we already know what the smart ring will look like and that it will be called Smart Ring.

However, Samsung representatives did not reveal more about it. They only emphasized that it will be an addition to the current ecosystem of products, i.e. smartwatches and smartphones.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Samsung Galaxy Ring on a large press in San José, USA

“Samsung is focused on enabling as many people as possible to manage their health directly from the comfort of their homes,” David Sahula, the spokesperson of Samsung’s Czech branch, told Novinky.

“At the heart of this is the consolidation of more accurate and consistent data collected over as long a period of time as possible. That’s why Samsung is expanding its wearable portfolio with the Galaxy Ring,” he added.

While most of us don’t wear smart watches all the time, the situation is different in the case of rings – just because they can last for a whole week on a single charge, people wear them all the time.

Smart rings can usually monitor basic health functions as well as sports activities, similar to smart watches. But they are more compact and easier to wear.

What the Galaxy Ring will be able to do remains to be seen. Representatives of the South Korean electronic giant did not even reveal when we will learn more details about the new product, how much it will cost and when exactly it will go on sale.

“We will share more information as it becomes available,” added Sahula.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Samsung Galaxy Ring on a large press in San José, USA

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

TM Roh, President and CEO of Samsung Mobile Division at the event

