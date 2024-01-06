Samsung unveils new cheap smartphones

#Samsung #unveils #cheap #smartphones

Samsung will launch its new affordable smartphones in the Galaxy A series in the coming weeks. The cheap Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 will appear first, followed by the A35 and A55.

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy A phones in Germany. More details about the Dutch introduction will follow soon. The Galaxy A05s is the budget device and costs 159 euros in Germany. The A15 appears in a 4G and 5G version, which cost 199 and 229 euros respectively. And for the Galaxy A25 5G you pay 299 euros. Dutch prices will probably be the same as German prices.

Differences in specs

The three smartphones have a 50 megapixel camera on the back and a 13 megapixel front camera. The phones have a 5000 mAh battery.

The differences include the quality of the screen and the storage space. The A25 has a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, the A15s have a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Super AMOLED screen and the A05s has a 6.7-inch TFT screen with 90 Hz refresh.

The cheapest phone, the Galaxy A05s, has 64 GB of storage, while the other allows you to store 128 GB. Samsung has not yet reported anything about the chips in the phones.

Galaxy A35 and A55

The Galaxy A series will soon have two more models: the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, which are very similar. The A35 has a different design than its predecessor A34, with the selfie camera in a punch-hole in the screen. These models get improved cameras on the back.

But before the A35 and A55 come onto the market, Samsung will first present the new high-end smartphone series Galaxy S24 on January 17.

