Samsung’s new robot vacuum cleaner is terrifyingly smart

#Samsungs #robot #vacuum #cleaner #terrifyingly #smart

Robot vacuum cleaners have been with us for years, but this does not mean at all that it is not possible to show new things in this area, to make more advanced devices. The use of artificial intelligence can open up new horizons here, and Samsung is already offering a taste of this.

The South Korean company giant – together with many others – also went to the CES exhibition in Las Vegas to present its new products to the general public. Among them is the robot vacuum cleaner called Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, which is not only a vacuum cleaner, if we want to be precise, but also a robot mop.

According to its creators, it can do more in almost every area than the products on the market so far. Perhaps its least impressive feature is that its 3D sensor, together with artificial intelligence, recognizes more landmarks than before, so the machine can follow more precise routes. More impressive than that, however, is that

Then it not only applies its vacuuming power: it goes back to the base, heats up the mop heads with water and steam, and then uses a speed of 170 to clean stubborn dirt from the floor.

The owner hardly has any problems with the robot, which solves almost everything: it detects when it has driven onto a different type of floor, and adjusts the suction power according to the surface for a harder or softer substrate. The robot also takes care not to wet the upholstery or the carpet with its mop head, and of course it can also be given parts where we don’t want it to enter.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is not yet available, Samsung is constantly developing the system. Maybe some of its features will appear in other products before the omniscient machine itself, this is still the music of the future.