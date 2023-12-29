Samsung’s next cheap mobile – PCW – can pamper you with a huge battery

#Samsungs #cheap #mobile #PCW #pamper #huge #battery

An exciting rumor has surfaced about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M15.

In mid-December, Samsung began marketing its latest entry-level mobile in the form of the Galaxy A15, which, according to preliminary leaks, is not an LCD, but a Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Mediatek Helio G99 processor and 4/6 GB of memory, depending on the storage space. in his company.

Although the budget mobile hasn’t reached the domestic market yet, the Koreans can work on an even more attractive variant in the meantime, which, according to the latest rumor, will bid for the basic edition with its operating time.

A SamMobile because he reported that, based on his information, Samsung’s next well-priced mobile phone, the M15, will largely be the same as the A15, but it will come with a 20% larger 6000 mAh battery, which can result in a respectable operating time considering the phone’s modest performance . With a 90 Hz, 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 4 years of software updates guaranteed by the manufacturer, this can be especially attractive in the category.

Unfortunately, about that SamMobile– also has no information on exactly when the budget phone equipped with bika battery can appear on the scene, but if the rest of the specifications will indeed be the same as the A15, then a three-lens rear camera system (50/5/2 MP), a 13 MP and we can expect a selfie sensor, a fingerprint reader placed on the side and a jack socket from the device.

The A15 is also available in 4G and 5G editions (the latter with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC), so it is conceivable that the M15 will be the same.