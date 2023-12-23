San Diego Padres FIRED 12 players

#San #Diego #Padres #FIRED #players

After a slow start to the low season, during the last few weeks the market has been moving at an accelerated pace. It’s not just about buying. To make room on the 40-player roster, teams must get rid of those members they don’t need. One of the outfits that did a good cleaning was San Diego Padres.

Rarely do we see an organization release so many players at once. In this case a dozen. The Friars left a lot to be desired in 2023 and are looking to put together the best roster possible to return to the postseason in 2024.

Two Cubans among those fired by San Diego Padres

Among the 12 fired players, a couple of Cubans stand out. The pitcher Michel Baezalmost 28 years old, and outfielder Jorge Oña, who will turn 27 on December 31.

Michel Baez He has pitched 36.1 innings in the three seasons in which he has participated. He sports a 3.47 ERA in 29 outings, 27 of them as a reliever. He has struck out 37 opponents with 16 walks.

For its part, Jorge Ona He only saw action in five games of the 2020 season. The rest of the time he shared it at various levels of the San Diego Padres Minor Leagues (Rookie, A, A+ and Double A). In 341 games (131 of them in Double A) he left an offensive line of 254 / .330 / .395 / .725 (AVE / OBP / SLG / OPS). With 35 home runs and 166 walks.

The rest of the fired players were the following. Right-handed pitchers Chris Lincoln, Wilton Castillo, Alan Mundo, Mason Fox, Adam Smith, Luis Acosta, Duncan Snider and Jose Espada. Also, left-hander Danny Denz and utility man Maikol Munoz.

In this way, the San Diego Padres left several vacancies in their organization. So it is expected that 2024 will be quite busy for a team that surprised many when it played the Championship Series ante Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.