Sánchez and Feijóo meet in Congress after weeks of disagreements over the amnesty and the CGPJ

After several failed attempts, negotiations and disparate statements regarding the substance and form of the meeting or some other tug of war over the agenda, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the opposition and number one of the PP, Alberto Núñez feijóomeet this Friday at 10:30 in the Congress of Deputies.

Feijóo and Sánchez arrive at the meeting after months of disagreements, even when it came to setting it. Among the issues on the table are the renewal of the General Council of the Power of attorney. the reform of article 49 of the Constitution pending, amnesty and motion of censure in Pamplona as a critical pointas well as possible State pacts.

This new attempt to bring positions closer together between the two majority parties in Spain comes after, in mid-December, the team of Sánchez contacted Feijóo to propose three possible dates before the end of the year and several topics to be discussed, although the PP has insisted these days that it could include any issue it wanted. And so it was done.

The PSOE wanted a meeting around “three fundamental State issues”

On December 7, Sánchez revealed his intention to propose the creation of a “working committee” to renew the Judiciary, an offer that was immediately rejected by the Popular Party, which refused to attend a meeting that they had “learned about through the press.”

The President of the Government wanted to debate “three fundamental State issues”: autonomous financing, the reform of article 49 of the Constitution and the renewal of the CGPJ.

The PP avoided accepting the meeting until this Wednesday and, in fact, Feijóo did not attend the first date proposed by Sánchez for the meeting (Monday the 18th), since it conditioned the appointment to the agenda.

Finally, the ‘popular’ presented ten things to talk about, in addition to the place for the meeting, which will be the Congress and not the Palacico de la Moncloa, an unusual situation in this type of meeting.

The PP has ten current points

Among the issues that the PP wants to address are: the equality of Spaniards, respect for the rule of law due to the Amnesty law or the “institutional deterioration” in relation to the Council of State, according to party sources told RTVE. Furthermore, the ‘popular’ have brought to the agenda the “depoliticization” of the public media RTVE and EFE, measures to guarantee judicial independence, a position on the “judicial prevarication” denounced by PSOE, Junts and ERC, and defense of the Judiciary against “harassment” by government partners.

Feijóo is also going to ask the Madrid native for information about “the negotiations held in Geneva between the Government and Junts and ERC” and about the tax increases agreed with Sumar and the aid plans for citizens to face the effects of inflation.

In addition, the PP wants to address the “defense of the principle of solidarity and the essential multilateralism to address the distribution of public resources” after the agreements with the investiture partners to forgive part of the debt to the autonomous communities and the “cession of the 100% of taxes to certain territories.”

The ‘popular’ also ask that the motion of censure in Pamplona with EH-Bildu is paralyzed, as well as the bill that seeks to decriminalize the glorification of terrorism, an issue that the PSOE does not accept, and the attack on national symbols.

Finally, they agree with the socialists in discussing the urgent modification of article 49 of the Constitution to replace the term diminished and as long as it is “under the conditions already agreed upon in the last legislature”, which include “written guarantees” that the partners of the Government will not ask for a constitutional referendum with new modifications.

Expectations of any agreement are low because none of the four previous meetings that both have had since April 2022 have ended positively.