Sander de Kramer voted most positive Dutch person | Entertainment

The Hague – Actor Frank Lammers always has to think deeply about whether he wants to answer the phone when Sander de Kramer calls. “Sometimes I just can’t deal with the amount of positivity that always comes from that man,” he joked at the ceremony for the Most Positive Dutchman award in The Hague. De Kramer succeeds Bibian Mentel, who passed away in 2021.

Sander, who has just returned from Africa sick: ‘I even tested positive for dengue fever’, nevertheless accepted the prize with a broad smile.

The trophy cabinet of the Rotterdam Telegraaf columnist, who builds schools in Sierra Leone with his foundation, is now so overflowing that he almost has to move.

Over the years, ‘mr positivo’, as he was grumblingly called by Eus at VI, received a series of awards. Awarded Chief in Sierra Leone. Rotterdammer of the Year (2001), Paul de Nijghpenning (2007), Major Bosshardt Prize (2013) and the prestigious Four Freedoms Award (2020). In the meantime, during the first winter of the war in Ukraine, he raised money for 11,000 stoves that he personally delivered to the front in trucks he chartered himself.

He is also an ambassador for, among others, KWF Kankerbestrijding, Johan Cruijff Foundation, Care Nederland, the Rotterdam LACH Foundation, the Daniel den Hoed Family House and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotterdam. Finally, he is also ambassador of Feyenoord. “He is so positive that he even thinks Feyenoord will become champions,” sneered PSV fan Frank Lammers.

“But instead of sticking feathers up his ass here, it would be better for everyone to donate money to build another school in Africa. Show those hands, there are tons of money here,” said Lammers during the annual Big Improvement Day where many decision-makers from business and politics gathered for the presentation of the award. It resulted in four hands, and therefore commitments for schools that Sander is building from the ground up for 30,000 euros.

