Sandra Bullock now detests the “sex scene” with Sylvester Stallone

Marco Brambilla’s 1993 directorial debut entitled Demolition Man marked a slight comeback for action star Sylvester Stallone and a cautious introduction for star Sandra Bullock.

For one particular scene, the two had to shoot an abstract virtual love scene while wearing digital headgear. And the actress has now returned to this in an interview 30 years later.

Hold back laughter

Bullock admits she cringed quite a bit and had trouble staying serious. And that was mainly due to a line in the screenplay:

“It’s a great scene because they both want it but don’t know how to get it. Physical touch was taboo, so I had to say ‘Virtual sex has been proven to produce higher alpha waves during the digitized transmission of sexual energy’. This ultimately caused a hilarious reaction from the audience, because everyone was laughing uncomfortably”.

Demolition Man 2

In 2020, leading actor Stallone brought up the possibilities for a sequel again. It would be worked on with studio Warner Bros. But she did not answer whether Bullock would also be interested in this.