Sandrine Rousseau judges that they are “not always the first ecologists”

13:55

“We ask them to get to work”: the secretary general of FNSEA Occitanie believes that “the ball is in the government’s court”

Urgent measures for income and long-term solutions to respond to the crisis in the profession, these are the expectations of farmers, according to Jean-Marie Dirat, farmer and secretary of FNSEA Occitanie.

“Today the ball is in the government’s court,” he explained on our antenna. “We’re just asking them to get to work!”

He is angered by the increase in electricity, which, he assures, will generate “huge costs” for farms.

13:40

Access to a nuclear power plant still blocked by bales of straw

According to La Dépêche du Midi, farmers blocked access to the Golfech nuclear power plant this morning. They then allegedly blocked access to the town with rectangular bales of straw.

Vehicles can no longer enter but farmers do not block the entrance of pedestrians, as Jean-Marie Dirat, farmer, secretary of FNSEA Occitanie, explained on BFMTV:

“There is another road behind in case of emergency (…) it’s just the symbol.”

13:27

In London, farmers demonstrate with scarecrows

British fruit and vegetable producers demonstrate in front of Parliament in London, to protest against “unfair” purchasing contracts which bind them to the country’s six main retail brands.

They claim that almost half of them will be forced to cease their activity in the next twelve months because of the lack of regulation in the agri-food sector.

British farmers placed 49 scarecrows in front of Victoria Tower Gardens (London) on January 22, 2024, to alert them to their situation. © BFMTV

13:20

How much do farmers earn?

Some farmers struggle to make a decent living from their income. But is this the case for everyone? In reality, in this sector, the situations are particularly heterogeneous. But comparative data. We explain it to you here.

11:47

The Minister of Ecological Transition calls for responding to the anger of farmers in a “powerful way”

Traveling in Val-de-Marne, Christophe Béchu returned to the farmers’ movement which is blocking part of the A 64.

“The entire government is extremely attentive,” defended the Minister of Ecological Transition at the BFMTV microphone.

While referring to “normative fed up” and “an income problem”, he called for responding to their demands in a “powerful way”.

11:40

Gabriel Attal receives farmers in Matignon this Monday evening to try to calm their anger

The Prime Minister, faced with his first crisis since his appointment on January 11, will receive the FNSEA and the Young Farmers this Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Gabriel Attal, who will play the appeasement card, should not, however, make any specific announcements to them.

The agriculture law which was to be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday was finally postponed.

We explain to you the issues of the meeting between Gabriel Attal and the farmers here.

10:56

The FNSEA raises the possibility of boycotting the Agricultural Show

The FNSEA opens the door to a possible boycott of the Agricultural Show which begins on February 24, according to Luc Smessaert, vice-president of the agricultural union which represents the majority of farmers.

“We are not going to be satisfied with measures,” he said again, while hoping that the anger of the farmers will have subsided by the start of the Show.

A boycott, however, seems unlikely. An agricultural and political event, the Agricultural Show is currently directed by Jérôme Despey, himself number 2 of the FNSEA.

10:43

The Minister of Agriculture understands that “the excess anger” from the agricultural world is “flowing out”

Traveling in Vendée, Marc Fesneau showed his understanding of the anger of the agricultural world.

“At one point, the excess of anger runs out,” said the Minister of Agriculture at the microphone of BFMTV.

The bill on the installation of new farmers which was to be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday was postponed for “a few weeks” in the hope of calming the farmers.

10:01

For Sandrine Rousseau, “farmers are not always the first ecologists in France”

Sandrine Rousseau says “support farmers and understand their anger” this morning on Sud radio.

The environmentalist MP who calls for “changing the agricultural model” judges however that when “they make mega-basins and they cut all the hedges, they are not the first ecologists in France”.

“When they have responsible agriculture and they preserve the landscapes, then, yes, they are,” specifies Sandrine Rousseau.

9:49

The president of Young Farmers fears that the blocking of the A64 will “spill over”

The president of the Young Farmers, a union close to the FNSEA, is waving the red rag of a mobilizer which could extend widely, a few hours before a meeting with Gabriel Attal.

“As long as the answers are not given, I will have difficulty explaining to them that we must leave” the A64 motorway, blocked for several days, launched Arnaud Gaillot on France 2 this Monday morning.

“For the moment, we support. We will see at the end of this meeting if this blockage can lead to others,” further explained this cattle breeder, saying that the mobilization could “spill over”. “.

9:23

Blocking the A64: a “wall of straw” on fire, farmers denounce a malicious act

A “straw wall” installed by farmers blocking the A64 motorway was set on fire this morning. Firefighters put out the fire.

“It’s not us, it’s not the farmers,” assured a demonstrator to BFMTV, indicating that “claims” were written on this “wall”. “We find it abnormal,” he denounced on BFMTV.

9:11

Tarn-et-Garonne: access to the Golfech nuclear power plant blocked by farmers

Access to the Golfech power plant, in Tarn-et-Garonne, is blocked by farmers, according to the gendarmerie, while the A64 motorway is still cut in Haute-Garonne.

9:03

Sébastien Chenu denounces a “probable, possible, perhaps desired erasure of our rurality”

The government is facing a “probable, possible, perhaps even desired by some of our rural life”, declared RN deputy Sébastien Chenu on TF1.

9:00

Eric Coquerel: “farmers must be able to live from their work”

“Farmers must be able to live from their work,” said LFI deputy Eric Coquerel on Public Senate.

“Agricultural prices have fallen by 10% in one year, at the same time food prices have increased by 20% in 2 years”; he denounced.

8:53

Uniform at school: Xavier Bertrand announces that his “region is a candidate”

If he considers that the uniform at school “is important” but “much less than the subjects mentioned previously”, Xavier Bertrand announces that his region is a “candidate” and that it “will finance part of the outfits”.

8:51

Xavier Bertrand affirms that we must be “intractable” on violence against elected officials

The president of Hauts-de-France, Xavier Bertrand, declares that we must “put a stop” to violence against elected officials, but also to any person who represents authority, or even to firefighters and doctors.

“We must be uncompromising on complaints that concern elected officials because elected officials represent the French,” he asserts.

8:47

For Xavier Bertrand, the “only talent” of the RN “is to take advantage of the anger of the French”

“Their only talent [du RN], is to take advantage of the anger of the French. They are vultures,” says Xavier Bertrand on BFMTV-RMC when asked about the RN’s response to the farmers’ anger.

8:38

Xavier Bertrand believes that “government” is not “for people who have problems”

“They don’t understand what is happening in the country,” says the president of Hauts-de-France Xavier Bertrand, referring to the past movement of yellow vests or the current demonstrations by farmers.

“This is not a government for people who have problems,” he adds. “It’s a disconnected government.”

8:38

The FNSEA promises actions “all week and as long as necessary”

Arnaud Rousseau, the president of the first French agricultural union, the FNSEA, announced on France Inter the launch throughout France of actions by farmers who are calling on the government to hear their “fed up” and their “anger”.

“I can tell you that from today and throughout the week and for as long as it is necessary, a certain number of actions will be carried out,” he declared, while several blockages are already taking place in Occitanie .

8:36

Increase in the price of electricity: for Xavier Bertrand, “it’s the Attal tax”

Xavier Bertrand estimates on BFMTV-RMC that the increase in the price of electricity is the “Attal tax”.

Bruno Le Maire announced yesterday the end of the electricity price shield and an increase in the price of almost 10%.

“The Prime Minister, upon taking office, can make all the speeches he wants […] We’re taking a lot more from the French right away than we’ll give back to the French tomorrow.”

8:35

Why are farmers expressing their frustration?

Since Thursday evening, several dozen operators have been blocking the A64 motorway, between Toulouse and Bayonne. They expect concrete measures from the government in the face of financial burdens and environmental standards that they consider too heavy.

8:32

A64: Farmers’ blockade continues

In progress since Thursday, the blocking of the A64 motorway, near Carbonne in Haute-Garonne, continues. Farmers are demanding the arrival of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

8:30

For Prisca Thevenot, farmers’ anger is “legitimate”

The farmers’ anger is “legitimate”, government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot declares on Europe 1.

“These demands are not new and our work is not new either. We are not starting from a blank sheet,” she assures.

8:26

Gabriel Attal receives the FNSEA and the Young Farmers at 6 p.m.

Faced with his first crisis since his appointment on January 11, Gabriel Attal will receive the FNSEA and the Young Farmers at 6 p.m.

“Our farmers are not bandits, polluters, people who torture animals, as we sometimes hear,” he said on Saturday in the Rhône, as a sign of appeasement.

8:24

Taxes, European standards… The anger of farmers

Hello everyone, welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the mobilization of farmers. Angry at the increase in taxes and the accumulation of standards, particularly European ones, operators are expecting strong measures from the government.

This evening, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will receive the FNSEA and Young Farmers unions.