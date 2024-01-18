Sandro Cardoso is the new administrator of Cristiano Ronaldo’s group of clinics – Executive Digest

Sandro Cardoso is the new Administrator and Commercial and Marketing Director of the Insparya Group, joining the Executive Board of the Group co-founded by Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Ramos.

The executive has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, commercial and finally general management, having worked for large multinational groups.

Sandro Cardoso confesses that he was “fascinated by the ambition of a project that will already be the most innovative in Hair Health in Europe and with enormous potential if it is well implemented in other regions of the world. Having had professional experience in start-up and multinational environments, Insparya represents a ‘high growth company’ context, that is, the post-start-up transition with all the challenges and opportunities in which I believe I can add value.”

During his professional career he worked in the technology area, in companies such as TIMwe and Vodafone, and then moved to Danone where he became responsible for the global digital strategy for Infant Nutrition brands, based in the Netherlands, and, later, was Head of Digital Marketing at the Group’s headquarters in Paris.

He later joined L’Oréal Cosmética Activa as General Director for Western European markets, where he also worked on mergers and acquisitions in strategic markets. At the multinational he arrived in Portugal as General Director of the current L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty.

At the end of 2023, he accepted the challenge of joining the Insparya Group, which he considers to be a “hair health project that is already a leader at European level” and which has a “highly scientific positioning with strong innovation in robotics and biomedical”.

