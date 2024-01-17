Sandy León signs with a new team in the Major Leagues (+Details)

#Sandy #León #signs #team #Major #Leagues #Details

Sandy León is one of the most experienced Venezuelan catchers in the Major Leagues and facing the 2024 season, at 34 years old, he agrees to a contract with a new organization.

After becoming a free agent in 2023, the Maracaibo native was signed by the Kansas City Royals, an American League team with which he will try to play his 13th season in the best baseball in the world.

As reported by the Kansas City team itself on its social networks, León signed a Minor League contract with an invitation to the Major League Spring Training.

“Noah” was part of the Texas Rangers last year and only played 22 games in the Big League, but now with this new opportunity he will try to give his all to be Salvador Pérez’s back-up in the catching position of this team. that will try to fight to qualify for the MLB Playoffs.

Sandy León for life in the Major Leagues is a player with a .208 average in 557 games, with 322 hits, 31 home runs, 149 RBIs and 158 runs scored.