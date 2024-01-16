Sanitation of civil service competitions

Passing of service between Hanitra Razakaboana and Jean Bosco Rivotiana

Hanitra Razakaboana, Minister of Labor, Employment and the Civil Service, aims to bring changes to public administration. The restructuring of public administration is one of its main challenges. “I would make it my priority to clean up civil service competitions and recruit state agents. But also, the acceleration of the processing of files, through digitalization. We are going to decentralize the processing of files, in particular, the equivalence of diplomas, at the regional level,” she declared, during the handover ceremony, between her and the outgoing minister, Richard Jean Bosco Rivotiana. . It was at the ministry’s headquarters at 67 ha yesterday.

She also mentioned, on occasion, the extension of social protection to non-salaried workers, such as fishermen and farmers. The roadmap for this project has already been validated at the Government Council in December. It also aims for employability, particularly through the training of young people.

Miangalya Ralitera

