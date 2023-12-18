Sanne Vogel finds it difficult to rest after operations to remove breasts and ovaries Show

#Sanne #Vogel #finds #difficult #rest #operations #remove #breasts #ovaries #Show

Sanne Vogel (39) sometimes still finds it difficult to slow down after the operations she had to undergo to have her breasts and ovaries removed. “Every time I think I’m feeling good, I cross my limits and I’m exhausted for days,” says the actress in conversation with Linda.

Sanne Vogel was diagnosed with the cancer gene BRCA1, which increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. She then had her breasts and ovaries removed as a preventative measure.

At the moment, the actress is still very much searching, she says, between her ego on the one hand and her heart on the other. Her ego in particular sometimes makes it difficult to rest. “That says: come on, get on with it now, soon everyone will forget you and you will never be allowed to make a film again. That ego finds it annoying to have to say no to a nice film role with recordings in Morocco.”

Recovery takes time, Vogel tells Linda, and that sometimes makes her sad. This was a tough year, says the actress, who is looking forward to a new beginning for her and her family in 2024.

Intuition

After Vogel discovered she was a gene carrier, she decided to have her breasts and ovaries removed. Her intuition already told her that things were not right and she was worried about the long operating waiting list, she says in the interview. After examination, it turned out that there were indeed troubled cells in her ovaries, and that Vogel had completed the operation just in time.

The actress said last year in the TV program De Geknipte Gast that she had been diagnosed with the gene.

