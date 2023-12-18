Sanne Vogel has difficulty resting after operations: ‘Has been on the reserve bench for a year’ | Backbiting

#Sanne #Vogel #difficulty #resting #operations #reserve #bench #year #Backbiting

18 dec 2023 om 18:00

Sanne Vogel has had to take a lot of rest this year to recover from major operations. The actress had to have her breasts and ovaries removed preventively. That went well, but she finds it difficult that her career was on the back burner.

“I feel like I’ve been on the reserve bench for a year,” Vogel says LINDA. The actress often tells herself that there is nothing wrong with rest after three operations, but she remains “searching”. “What does my ego want and what does my heart want? That ego is really annoying. It says: come on, get on with it now, soon everyone will forget you and you will never be allowed to make a film again.”

Vogel had to undergo surgery three times this year because she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene, which increased her risk of cancer. She says she finds it difficult to say no to nice film roles. “Every time I think I’m feeling good, I push my limits and I’m exhausted for days. It takes time and that makes me sad sometimes.”

Vogel says he feels powerless about things happening in the world. Work normally provides distraction, but she doesn’t have that now. She is eagerly looking forward to next year. “2024 will be a new beginning for my family.”

The renovation of her home is then completed and her partner starts a new job closer to home. “That gives me the space to slowly start working on my dreams again.”

