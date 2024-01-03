SANOFI: JP Morgan confirms its neutral recommendation – January 3, 2024 at 10:05 a.m.

Real time Euronext Paris 10:53:43 03/01/2024 Varia. 5d. Varia. Jan 1 EUR 92.13 +1.36% +3.32% +2.64%

January 3, 2024 at 10:05 a.m.

JP Morgan research confirms its advice and maintains its neutral opinion on the matter. The price target is still set at 92 EUR.

Sanofi is the leading European pharmaceutical group. The turnover by product family is distributed as follows: – pharmaceutical products (71.4%): prescription drugs in the fields of specialty medicine (54.7% of turnover; intended for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (45.3%; intended mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases); – human vaccines (16.8%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines against influenza, meningitis and poliomyelitis, booster vaccines and vaccines intended for travelers and endemic areas; – consumer health products (11.8%). At the end of 2022, the group has 59 production sites around the world. The geographical distribution of turnover is as follows: France (5.3%), Europe (18%), United States (42.5%), China (7.3%), Japan (3.8%), Brazil (2.1%), Russia (1.5%) and others (19.5%).

Average recommendation

ACCUMULATE

Last Closing Course

90,89
EUR

Average course objective

105,11
EUR

Gap / Average Objective

+15,65 %

